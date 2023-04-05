CLSA upgrades Bajaj Finance as it logs record customer, loan growth in Q4

Loans booked by consumer financier Bajaj Finance jumped 20 per cent YoY to 7.6 million in Q4FY23, taking the total loans booked by the lender in FY23 to 29.6 million, its highest-ever in a year

Bajaj Finance's quarterly business update, coupled with around 24 per cent fall over the past six months, has turned risk-reward favourable for investors, observe analysts. They see up to 39 per cent upside in the stock, from a one-year perspective. Global brokerage CLSA, for instance, has upgraded the stock from 'underperform' to 'outperform' with an increased one-year target price of Rs 6,600 (v