Home / Markets / News / From Bandhan Bank to Ashok Leyland, stocks ripe for cherry-picking

From Bandhan Bank to Ashok Leyland, stocks ripe for cherry-picking

With indices getting back on their feet, can stocks be far behind? Here is the list of 10 such stocks from BSE 100 with huge upside promise for investors willing to ride out any potential volatility

Krishna KantRam Prasad Sahu
Premium
From Bandhan Bank to Ashok Leyland, stocks ripe for cherry-picking

8 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 10:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Most brokerages remain optimistic about India’s equity market in 2023-24 (FY24) regardless of its poor showing in the past year and a half. According to Bloomberg consensus estimates, the Street expects the S&P BSE Sensex to rally nearly 20 per cent from the current levels to reach 70,500 by the end of March 2024. By comparison, the benchmark index closed at 59,106.4 on Monday. According to broker

Topics :SensexBandhan BankAshok LeylandInvestorsstocks

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 8:44 PM IST

Also Read

Ashok Leyland appoints Shenu Agarwal as new managing director, CEO

Ashok Leyland posts Rs 199 crore net profit in Q2, revenue up 85% YoY

Ashok Leyland showcases six commercial vehicles at the Auto Expo 2023

Bandhan Bank plans to hike exposure of secured loans to 70% by 2025

Stocks to watch: TCS, Ashok Leyland, AU SFB, Adani Ports, NMDC, IDBI Bank

Oberoi Realty to build on new project launches, rental portfolio

Average daily cash volumes continue to dip; F&O segment hits new high

Sebi's MF Lite plank for passive funds seen boosting India ETF landscape

Stock markets closed today; check full list of 2023 market holidays here

Markets end in green after volatile day; Sensex rises 114.92 points

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story