'Sell-on-rise' strategy suitable for Nifty Private Bank index: Ravi Nathani

Last close: 20,774.2
On the downside, support on charts is expected around the level of 20,400. This level, meanwhile, is likely to act as a floor to downward price movements, providing traders with a potential entry point for long positions.
However, given the prevailing market conditions, we recommend a sell-on-rise strategy for traders who wish to trade in the remaining days of this week.
Traders should initiate short positions at the current market price or on a rise towards the level of 20,881, utilising this level as a strict stop loss to minimise potential losses. In the event of a downward correction, traders may consider buying at the support level of 20,400.
Last close: 7,197.95
The best trading strategy for traders would be to sell on the rise, utilising a strict stop loss within the aforementioned range.
Our target range is expected to be around 7,125 - 7,075. Additionally, it is important to note that trade below 7,155 will likely bring quick selling pressure, and thus, all bulls should maintain a strict stop loss at this level.
(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).