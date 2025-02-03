Coal India share slips 5% after production drops to 78.4 MT in January

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Coal India share price slipped 4.87 per cent at Rs 366.55 a piece on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade after the company's coal production in January stood at 77.8 million tonnes, down 0.8 per cent y

Coal India
Photo: CIL website
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 1:40 PM IST
Coal India share price slipped 4.87 per cent at Rs 366.55 a piece on the BSE in Monday’s intraday trade after the company’s coal production in January stood at 77.8 million tonnes, down 0.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), compared to 78.4 million tonnes in the same period last year.
 
Meanwhile the company’s April-January production grew by 1.8 per cent Y-o-Y to 621.1 million tonnes, from 610.3 million tonnes in the same period of the previous year. 
 
Coal India’s offtake for the month of January stood at 68.6 million tonnes, up 2.2 per cent Y-o-Y, while growing 1.8 per cent Y-o-Y to 630.2 million tonnes in the April-January period of FY25. 
 
On the equities front, Coal India share price has fallen 29 per cent in the last six months, while losing 11 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 5 per cent in the last six months, while rising 6.7 per cent in the last one year. 
 
Coal India has a total market capitalisation of Rs 10,956.93 crore. Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 50.74 and at an earning per share of Rs 14.18, according to BSE.   ALSO READ: BPCL, IOC shares slide up to 7% on Budget disappointment, oil price rise
 
At 1:27 PM, the stock price of the company was up 3.39 per cent at Rs 372.30 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was down 0.43 per cent to 77,170.13 level.

Coal India is a state-owned coal mining and refining company in India, and it stands as the largest government-owned coal producer globally, accounting for around 82 per cent of India's coal production. 
 
Established in November 1975, Coal India emerged after the government took control of private coal mines. The company plays a crucial role in meeting the country's power needs by producing and refining coal. 
 
In recognition of its contributions, the Government of India granted Coal India the Maharatna status in 2011. The company is headquartered in Kolkata and operates under the administrative control of the Ministry of Coal.
 
First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

