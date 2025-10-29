Here's why Hudco shares were in high demand on bourses on October 29

According to an exchange filing, the MoU with Paradip Port Authority (PPA) entails that Hudco will explore and provide funding of up to ₹5,100 crore to meet the requirements of new projects and refinance existing projects undertaken by PPA. The collaboration aims to cover the development, modernization, and upgradation of port and allied infrastructure through direct implementation or Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode, and includes organising joint conferences and workshops for capacity and capability building of both organizations.