Crizac shares list at 14% premium on bourse, miss IPO GMP forecast

Shares of education-related services provider Crizac made a positive debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday, following the completion of their initial public offering (IPO) . Crizac shares listed at ₹280 per share, reflecting a premium of ₹35 or 14.29 per cent over the issue price of ₹245 per share.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Crizac shares listed at a slightly higher premium of ₹36.05 or 14.71 per cent, at ₹281.05 per share.

Crizac IPO listing came in slightly lower than the grey market estimates. Ahead of their debut, the unlisted shares were changing hands at around ₹286.50 each, implying a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹41.50 or approximately 16.94 per cent over the IPO issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.

Crizac IPO details The public issue of Crizac comprised an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS) by Manish Agarwal and Pinky Agarwal, who divested up to 35.2 million equity shares, estimated to be valued at around ₹860 crore. Crizac IPO was open for subscription from July 2 to July 4, at a price band of ₹233–₹245 per equity share, with a lot size of 61 shares. The public issue garnered strong demand among investors, getting oversubscribed by 59.82 times. This was led by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed the category reserved for them by a whopping 134.35 times, according to NSE data.