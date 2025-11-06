Mexican President Sheinbaum harassed during public event, files complaint

Mexico's first woman President, Claudia Sheinbaum, on Wednesday (local time) said that she has filed a complaint against a man who harassed her near Mexico’s National Palace on Tuesday.
“This is something that should not happen in our country. And I say this not as president, but as a woman and on behalf of all Mexican women. It should not happen. No one can violate our personal space, no one. No man has the right to violate that space; the only way is with the woman's consent," Sheinbaum said in a statement.
The incident took place on Tuesday in the Historic Centre of Mexico City, where Sheinbaum was interacting with the public during a brief walk from the National Palace to the Ministry of Education.
In the video, a middle-aged man is seen putting his arm around Sheinbaum, touching her chest, and trying to kiss her. She quickly pushes him away before a member of her staff intervenes. The footage, which went viral online, has sparked concerns over the president’s security and drawn attention to the everyday harassment faced by women across Mexico.
The man, identified as Uriel Rivera, was arrested on Tuesday, according to local media reports cited by Reuters.
Sheinbaum slams newspaper for 'revictimisation'
Sheinbaum also criticised local newspaper Reforma for using the images of the man groping her, saying it is "revictimisation".
“Beyond political issues, publishing that photograph crosses all boundaries. It is a matter of human decency that is beyond all ethics and morality. And I would at least expect an apology from the newspaper to me personally, because it’s not just about me. It is about what women experience in our country," she said.
Mexico has long been struggling with widespread gender-based violence. According to government data, cited by Reuters, Mexico recorded 821 femicides in 2024, while 501 cases were reported between January and September this year. Activists, however, believe the true numbers are likely much higher. Femicides refer to the killing of women because of their gender.