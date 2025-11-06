Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Mexican President Sheinbaum harassed during public event, files complaint

Mexican President Sheinbaum harassed during public event, files complaint

The incident took place on Tuesday in the Historic Centre of Mexico City, where Sheinbaum was interacting with the public during a brief walk from the National Palace to the Ministry of Education

Mexico's first woman President, Claudia Sheinbaum, on Wednesday (local time) said that she has filed a complaint against a man who harassed her near Mexico’s National Palace on Tuesday.

Sheinbaum also criticised local newspaper Reforma for using the images of the man groping her, saying it is

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mexico's first woman President, Claudia Sheinbaum, on Wednesday (local time) said that she has filed a complaint against a man who harassed her near Mexico’s National Palace on Tuesday.
 
“This is something that should not happen in our country. And I say this not as president, but as a woman and on behalf of all Mexican women. It should not happen. No one can violate our personal space, no one. No man has the right to violate that space; the only way is with the woman's consent," Sheinbaum said in a statement.
 
The incident took place on Tuesday in the Historic Centre of Mexico City, where Sheinbaum was interacting with the public during a brief walk from the National Palace to the Ministry of Education.
 
 
In the video, a middle-aged man is seen putting his arm around Sheinbaum, touching her chest, and trying to kiss her. She quickly pushes him away before a member of her staff intervenes. The footage, which went viral online, has sparked concerns over the president’s security and drawn attention to the everyday harassment faced by women across Mexico.
 
The man, identified as Uriel Rivera, was arrested on Tuesday, according to local media reports cited by Reuters. 

Also Read

Suicide

Suicides by housewives high in states where domestic violence is normalisedpremium

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election

Bihar elections voting phase I LIVE news: 60% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm, says ECI

Singtel

Singtel unit to sell Bharti Airtel stake worth ₹10,300 cr via block dealspremium

grain

Arya.ag NBFC arm plans to exceed ₹3K crore in commodity financing in FY26

Shiv Nadar

Shiv Nadar tops EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2025 with ₹2,708 cr

 

Sheinbaum slams newspaper for 'revictimisation'

Sheinbaum also criticised local newspaper Reforma for using the images of the man groping her, saying it is "revictimisation".
 
“Beyond political issues, publishing that photograph crosses all boundaries. It is a matter of human decency that is beyond all ethics and morality. And I would at least expect an apology from the newspaper to me personally, because it’s not just about me. It is about what women experience in our country," she said.
 
Mexico has long been struggling with widespread gender-based violence. According to government data, cited by Reuters, Mexico recorded 821 femicides in 2024, while 501 cases were reported between January and September this year. Activists, however, believe the true numbers are likely much higher. Femicides refer to the killing of women because of their gender.

More From This Section

Brittany Porter, Sultan Muhammad V

US singer wants divorce from Malaysia's ex-king after 'secret marriage'

A drone flies over a neighborhood in Houston, Texas

Russian drone threats prompt Poland, Romania to deploy defensive systems

United Nations Security Council

UN climate summit kicks off in Brazil's with hopes for action, US absent

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russia may resume nuclear tests after Trump's call to restart US testing

Kentucky plane crash

12 dead after engine fell off UPS plane that crashed, exploded in Kentucky

Topics : violence on women Sexual harassment Mexico Mexico City BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayNintendo Store App LaunchedMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon