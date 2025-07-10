Home / Markets / News / Cryogenic OGS shares post bumper debut, list at 90% premium on BSE SME

Cryogenic OGS shares post bumper debut, list at 90% premium on BSE SME

Cryogenic OGS shares listed at ₹89.30 per share, representing a premium of ₹42 per share or a 90 per cent gain over the issue price of ₹47

Cryogenic OGS IPO listing
This listing gain aligns with the BSE’s cap on SME stock listing premiums, which is set at 90 per cent.
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 10:01 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Cryogenic OGS IPO listing, Cryogenic OGS share price: Shares of Cryogenic OGS made a bumper debut on the BSE SME platform on Thursday, July 10, following the successful completion of its initial public offering (IPO). The stock opened at ₹89.30 per share, representing a premium of ₹42 per share or a 90 per cent gain over the issue price of ₹47. This listing gain aligns with the BSE’s cap on SME stock listing premiums, which is set at 90 per cent.
 
Cryogenic OGS IPO listing notably outperformed grey market expectations. Prior to the debut, unlisted shares of Cryogenic OGS were trading around ₹85, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹38 per share or 80.85 per cent above the upper end of the IPO price band.  Check Travel Food Services IPO allotment status

Cryogenic OGS IPO details

Cryogenic OGS IPO comprised an entirely fresh issue of 3.78 million equity shares aggregating up to approximately ₹17.77 crore. The public issue did not have any offer-for-sale (OFS) component.
 
The public offering was open for subscription from July 3 to July 7, 2025, at a price band of ₹44 to ₹47 per share, with a lot size of 3,000 shares. The public issue received an overwhelming demand from investors, getting oversubscribed by a whopping 646.47 times by the end of the subscription period, showed the BSE data.
 
The company fixed the final issue price at ₹47 per share on July 8, 2025, when the basis of allotment was finalised.
 
MUFG Intime India served as the registrar for the issue, while Beeline Capital Advisors acted as the sole book-running lead manager.
 
The company intends to utilise the funds raised from the IPO primarily to support its working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

About Cryogenic OGS

Founded in 1997, Cryogenic OGS specialises in providing high-quality measurement and filtration equipment and systems for various industries including oil, gas, chemicals, and allied fluid sectors. The company offers end-to-end solutions encompassing design, process engineering, manufacturing, fabrication, assembly, and testing services. Cryogenic OGS primarily secures business through competitive tender bids as well as direct inquiries from clients.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slides 170 pts, Nifty near 25,400; IT, pharma, FMCG stocks weigh

Rupee extends gains to third day amid Trump tariffs; opens at 85.62/$

Smartworks Coworking ₹582-cr IPO kicks off today; should you apply or not?

Stocks to Watch, Thursday, July 10: Oil India, TCS, Waaree Energies

What led Nuvama to increase Prestige Estates' target price? Find out here

Topics :IPO listing timeIPO GMPBSE SMEBuzzing stocksSME IPOIPO activityIPO marketMarkets

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story