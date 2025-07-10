Cryogenic OGS shares post bumper debut, list at 90% premium on BSE SME

Cryogenic OGS IPO listing, Cryogenic OGS share price: Shares of Cryogenic OGS made a bumper debut on the BSE SME platform on Thursday, July 10, following the successful completion of its initial public offering (IPO). The stock opened at ₹89.30 per share, representing a premium of ₹42 per share or a 90 per cent gain over the issue price of ₹47. This listing gain aligns with the BSE’s cap on SME stock listing premiums, which is set at 90 per cent.

Cryogenic OGS IPO details

Cryogenic OGS IPO comprised an entirely fresh issue of 3.78 million equity shares aggregating up to approximately ₹17.77 crore. The public issue did not have any offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The public offering was open for subscription from July 3 to July 7, 2025, at a price band of ₹44 to ₹47 per share, with a lot size of 3,000 shares. The public issue received an overwhelming demand from investors, getting oversubscribed by a whopping 646.47 times by the end of the subscription period, showed the BSE data.

The company fixed the final issue price at ₹47 per share on July 8, 2025, when the basis of allotment was finalised.