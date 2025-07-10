Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 07:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Travel Food Services IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Travel Food Services IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Once the Travel Food Services IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India, the registrar for the issue

Travel Food Services IPO gmp today

Shares of Travel Food Services are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, July 14, 2025.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 7:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Travel Food Services IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the Travel Food Services IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Thursday, July 10, 2025. The public offering closed for subscription on Wednesday, July 9, receiving a muted response from investors and getting oversubscribed by nearly 3 times.

Here’s how to check Travel Food Services IPO online

Once the Travel Food Services IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or MUFG Intime India (erstwhile Link Intime), the registrar for the issue.
 
Alternatively, investors can use these direct links to check the Travel Food Services IPO allotment status directly:
 
 
Check Travel Food Services IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check Travel Food Services IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India:

Check Travel Food Services IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Travel Food Services IPO final subscription status

The ₹2,000 crore public offering of Travel Food Services, offered at a price band of ₹1,045–1,100 with a lot size of 13 shares, received bids for 1,34,12,842 shares against the 3,86,35,766 shares offered. This led to an oversubscription of 2.88 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the BSE.
 
Among the investor categories, Travel Food Services IPO witnessed the highest participation from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who subscribed to 7.70 times the portion reserved for them. This was followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their category by 1.58 times, and retail investors at 0.69 times.

Travel Food Services IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Travel Food Services were seen trading flat at around ₹1,100 per share, which is also the upper end of the issue price, revealed sources tracking unofficial market activities. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) of Travel Food Services IPO remains nil on Thursday, July 10.
 

Travel Food Services IPO listing forecast

Shares of Travel Food Services are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, July 14, 2025. The current GMP trends indicate a lacklustre listing for the company’s shares. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.
 

About Travel Food Services

Travel Food Services operates airport travel quick service restaurants and lounges. The company manages 397 Travel QSRs across India and Malaysia, offering a range of curated food and beverage concepts. The company's operations span 14 airports in India and three airports in Malaysia, including major hubs like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
 

Topics : IPO GMP IPO allotment IPO listing time IPOs initial public offerings IPOs IPO market IPO REVIEW

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 7:22 AM IST

