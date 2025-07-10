Stocks to Watch today, July 10: Benchmark equity indices are set for a flat start, with a positive bias as fresh updates on trade tariffs continue to keep the market sentiment cautious. At 7:22 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 43 points higher at 25,569, signalling a flat start.

Global markets witnessed modest gains as tech stocks led the rally. The S&P 500 concluded the trading session at 6,263.26, up by 37 points or 0.61 per cent. The tech-heavy index, Nasdaq, witnessed a surge of 192 points or 0.94 per cent, ending at 20,611.34 level.

READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE In the Asia-Pacific region as well, investor sentiment remained mix. Japan's Nikkei was trading at 39,610.17, down by 205 points or 0.51 per cent. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng index remained largely flat, albeit in the positive territory, quoting 23,896.51.

Q1FY26 Earnings All eyes are now on the earnings season with a major focus on IT stocks as industry giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is all set to release its results for the first quarter of FY26. Meanwhile, other major firms including Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) and Tata Elxsi will also announce their quarterly results today Here is a list of stocks to watch today: TCS: The IT giant is all set to announce its quarterly results (Q1FY26) today, which will keep the shares of the company under investor radar. The last quarter did not go well for the entire IT sector as tariff uncertainties weighed down the overall sentiment. Waaree Energies Ltd: The renewable energy firm, promoter of Indosolar Ltd., has proposed to sell up to 10 lakh equity shares (representing 2.40 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital) of face value ₹10 each. As per the exchange filing, the sale will be conducted via offer for sale (OFS) mechanism to comply with the minimum public shareholding (MPS) requirement.

Brigade Enterprises: The real estate developer will hold a board meeting on Monday, July 14, 2025, to discuss and approve a proposal to raise funds by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through private placement, as per the exchange filing. Oil India Ltd.: The Maharatna firm and Gas Authority of India Ltd. (GAIL) have renewed their partnership by extending their existing gas sale and purchase agreement for another 15 years. Oil India Ltd. will continue supplying up to 900,000 standard cubic meters of natural gas per day from its Rajasthan gas fields to GAIL, starting this month, as per the exchange filing.

PB Fintech Ltd: In its latest exchange filing, the company said that it has set up a new step-down subsidiary named Paisabazaar Middle East Marketing LLC in Dubai, UAE. As per the exchange filing, the new entity is fully owned by PB Fintech FZ-LLC. An investment of AED 1 million (approximately ₹2.40 crore) has been made in its share capital. Delhivery: The company has allotted 3,08,531 equity shares of face value Re. 1 each following the exercise of employee stock options. This includes 2,37,431 shares under ESOP 2012 and 71,100 shares under ESOP III 2020. With this allotment, the company’s paid-up share capital has increased from ₹74,62,83,448 to ₹74,65,91,979. The newly allotted shares will rank equally with existing equity shares.

JK Tyre: The company has approved an investment of ₹1.22 crore for a 26 per cent equity stake in STTY RE Ltd., a company fully owned by members of JK Tyre’s promoter group. STTY operates in solar power generation. The investment involves a 5 Megawatt Peak ( MWp) solar power project to be developed under the captive power model. RailTel Corporation of India: The company has secured a work order worth ₹17.5 crore from the General Administration Department (GAD) of Chhattisgarh. The scope of the order includes providing network connectivity, operation and maintenance (O&M), procurement and commissioning of hardware, and implementation of an upgraded integrated communication infrastructure covering WLAN, LAN and EPABX systems.

NCL Industries: The manufacturer and seller of construction materials announced its latest quarterly update for the period ending June 30, 2025. Cement production declined by 5 per cent to 6.34 lakh metric tonne (MT) compared to 6.69 lakh MT recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Cement dispatches were down 4 per cent at 6.28 lakh MT during the same period versus 6.57 lakh MT recorded in Q1FY24. Bharti Airtel: The company has set up a new step-down wholly-owned subsidiary called Airtel Money. As per the exchange filing, the subsidiary has been incorporated with an initial authorised share capital of ₹10 lakh and a paid-up capital of ₹1 lakh.