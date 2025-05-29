Home / Markets / News / Vedanta shares climb 2% after NCLAT stays NLCT order rejecting demerger

Vedanta shares climb 2% after NCLAT stays NLCT order rejecting demerger

Vedanta stock gained 2 per cent after NCLAT granted an interim stay on an order passed by NCLT rejecting Vedanta's five-way demerger.

Vedanta
Vedanta(Photo: Reuters)
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 1:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Vedanta share price rose 2.3 per cent in trade on Thursday, May 27, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹457 per share on BSE. The stock advanced after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) granted an interim stay on an order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) rejecting Vedanta's five-way demerger. 
 
At 12:58 PM, Vedanta shares were up 1.15 per cent at ₹451.8 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.09 per cent at 81,239.32. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,76,182.53 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹527 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹362.2 per share. 
 
In the past one year, Vedanta shares lost 2 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 9 per cent.

Vedanta demerger details 

In September 2023, Vedanta proposed a plan to demerge the current entity into six, independently listed entities. However, at the start of this year, Vedanta revised the plan to demerge the company instead into five entities, postponing plans to demerge the base metals business. 
 
In February, Vedanta informed that its demerger-related resolution was been passed by shareholders and creditors — both secured and unsecured, with the requisite majority. The resolution was passed with 99.99 per cent of those participating, voting in favour.
 
Post the demerger, Vedanta will be split into five resulting companies — Vedanta, Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, Malco Energy, and Vedanta Iron and Steel.

Also Read

Assam CM Sarma urges Vedanta, ITC to fast-track ₹5.18 trn investments

Vedanta Chairman Agarwal calls for safeguard duty on aluminium imports

Metal stocks in focus: What should investors do amid global uncertainty?

Global consulting firms keen to back Vedanta's $20 bn expansion projects

Premium

Serentica plans ₹1 trn investment to boost capacity to 17 GW by 2030: CEO

 
However, in March, the NCLT dismissed the demerger scheme filed by Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL) after objections were raised by SEPCO, a creditor of TSPL, in relation to the demerger of Vedanta. 
 
The Mumbai bench of NCLT in its ruling said, "...keeping in view the facts and circumstances of the present case, we deem it appropriate to reject the scheme presented by the Applicant under Section 230 of the Companies Act."
 
The decision came after China-based SEPCO Electric Power Construction Corporation raised objections to the demerger, saying that the power unit had deliberately excluded their outstanding debt of ₹1,251 crore from the list of creditors.
 
SEPCO opposed the scheme, alleging that TSPL had concealed material information about its liabilities.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; Metal, Realty indices up 1%; Prostarm Info IPO subscribed 40x

MMTC, IFCI, Sigachi Ind: Penny stocks below ₹100 surge up to 15% today

Premium

Akash Bhanshali portfolio stock up 10%, nears record high post Q4 results

Premium

Deepak Nitrite shares jump 6% in trade; Why are investors buying stock?

Here's why Natco Pharma share price is buzzing in trade on Thursday, May 29

Topics :Vedanta Buzzing stocksMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYVedanta LimitedS&P BSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: May 29 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story