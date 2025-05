ITC Hotels

Leela Hotels IPO which closed for subscription yesterday May 28, with up to 4.5 times demand compared to the issue size, and is slated to debut on the BSE and the NSE on Monday, June 2, 2025.Leela Hotels' ₹3,500 crore IPO, in the price band ₹413 – ₹434; garnered bids for around 21 lakh equity shares as against 4.66 lakh shares for sale. Data from NSE shows that retail investors quota was not fully subscribed. Today, shares of Leela Hotel are expected to be allotted to successful bidders. How to check allotment status Meanwhile, here's a technical outlook on select NSE-listed hotel stocks on the likely trend ahead.Current Price: ₹208Support: ₹201; ₹197ITC Hotels - the demerged entity of ITC, which listed earlier this year, is seen trading above its short-term moving averages - the 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) and the 50-DMA - at ₹201 and ₹198, respectively. Technical chart suggests that the near-term bias is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹197. There is not enough data to project potential upside for the stock as of now. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹448Upside Potential: 22.8%Support: ₹430; ₹410Resistance: ₹485Taj GVK Hotels is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock holds above ₹410 levels, with near support seen at ₹430. On the upside, break and sustained trade above ₹485, can trigger a rally towards ₹550. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹324Upside Potential: 28.1%Support: ₹305; ₹289Resistance: ₹357Juniper Hotels is seen testing its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹325, for the first-ever time. Tech chart shows presence of near resistance at ₹357; above which the stock can spurt to ₹415 levels. Support for the stock exists at ₹305 and ₹289 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹921Upside Potential: 14%Downside Risk: 17.5%Support: ₹875; ₹845; ₹800Resistance: ₹957Chalet Hotels is seen testing resistance at the weekly super trend line, which stands at ₹957. The stock needs to clear this hurdle for further gains. On the upside, the stock can potentially revisit its earlier high around ₹1,050 levels. On the other hand, failure to clear the hurdle, could force the stock back towards its 100-Week Moving Average at ₹760 levels. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹875, ₹845 and 800 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Current Price: ₹364Downside Risk: 23.9%Support: ₹351; ₹320Resistance: ₹392EIH Hotels stock is showing signs of weakening. The near-term bias for the stock is expected to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹392 levels. On the downside, the stock has near support at ₹351; below which a dip towards ₹320 and ₹277 seems likely. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART