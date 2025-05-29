ITC HotelsCurrent Price: ₹208 Support: ₹201; ₹197 ITC Hotels - the demerged entity of ITC, which listed earlier this year, is seen trading above its short-term moving averages - the 20-Day Moving Average (20-DMA) and the 50-DMA - at ₹201 and ₹198, respectively. Technical chart suggests that the near-term bias is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹197. There is not enough data to project potential upside for the stock as of now. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | Can IFCI share price hit ₹100-mark in coming days? Trading strategy here
Taj GVK HotelsCurrent Price: ₹448 Upside Potential: 22.8% Support: ₹430; ₹410 Resistance: ₹485 Taj GVK Hotels is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock holds above ₹410 levels, with near support seen at ₹430. On the upside, break and sustained trade above ₹485, can trigger a rally towards ₹550. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Juniper HotelsCurrent Price: ₹324 Upside Potential: 28.1% Support: ₹305; ₹289 Resistance: ₹357 Juniper Hotels is seen testing its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹325, for the first-ever time. Tech chart shows presence of near resistance at ₹357; above which the stock can spurt to ₹415 levels. Support for the stock exists at ₹305 and ₹289 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART ALSO READ | These 5 pharma stocks can fall up to 12% as technical charts flag caution
Chalet HotelsCurrent Price: ₹921 Upside Potential: 14% Downside Risk: 17.5% Support: ₹875; ₹845; ₹800 Resistance: ₹957 Chalet Hotels is seen testing resistance at the weekly super trend line, which stands at ₹957. The stock needs to clear this hurdle for further gains. On the upside, the stock can potentially revisit its earlier high around ₹1,050 levels. On the other hand, failure to clear the hurdle, could force the stock back towards its 100-Week Moving Average at ₹760 levels. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹875, ₹845 and 800 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
EIH HotelsCurrent Price: ₹364 Downside Risk: 23.9% Support: ₹351; ₹320 Resistance: ₹392 EIH Hotels stock is showing signs of weakening. The near-term bias for the stock is expected to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹392 levels. On the downside, the stock has near support at ₹351; below which a dip towards ₹320 and ₹277 seems likely. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
