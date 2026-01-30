Stock market to stay open on Sunday, February 1, for Union Budget 2026

India's national bourses, National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), will remain open on Sunday, February 1, for a special trading session as the Finance Minister will announce the Union Budget for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27)

Trading members are hereby informed that BSE Indices will be calculated on February 01, 2026 (Sunday), which is declared as a special trading day by the exchange on account of the Union Budget 2026 , BSE said in a statement earlier this month. Markets shall remain open for regular trading hours, the exchange added.

In a separate circular, the NSE also said that on account of the presentation of the Union Budget, members are requested to note that the exchange shall be conducting a live trading session on February 01, 2026.

As usual, the exchanges will conduct their pre-market operations between 9:00 AM and 9:08 AM, with the normal operations running from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. The block deal session 1 will be between 8:45 AM and 9:00 AM, while the block deal session 2 will run between 2:05 AM and 2:20 AM. ALSO READ | Why Sensex, Nifty fell today ahead of Budget 2026? Key reasons explained Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for FY27 in the Lok Sabha on Sunday, February 1, Sunday, at 11 am. The Union Budget will be presented in the Lok Sabha at Parliament House in New Delhi. After the speech, the Budget documents will be tabled in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Economic Survey 2026 Recap Ahead of the Budget, the Economic Survey 2026-27 was tabled in Parliament on January 29. The annual economic survey expects GDP to grow at 6.8-7.2 per cent in FY27 amid macroeconomic stability. It further placed swadeshi at the heart of a broader shift in state strategy. The Survey also upgraded the country’s medium-term potential growth rate to 7 per cent, from the 6.5 per cent estimated in the FY23 Economic Survey, reflecting the cumulative impact of policy reforms over recent years. “With domestic drivers playing a dominant role and macroeconomic stability well anchored, the balance of risks around growth remains broadly even. The outlook, therefore, is one of steady growth amid global uncertainty, requiring caution, but not pessimism,” the survey said.