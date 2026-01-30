Strides Pharma jumps 12% on healthy Q3 operational performance

Strides Pharma Science share price today

Share price of Strides Pharma Science moved higher by 12 per cent to ₹908 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market after the company reported a strong operational performance in the December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26).

The stock has recovered 15 per cent from its intra-day low of ₹792.60. At 01:58 PM; it quoted 8 per cent higher at ₹870.80, as compared to 0.33 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volumes at the counter jumped nearly 10-fold, with a combined 3.85 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹1,024.90 on November 3, 2025.

Strides Pharma Science Q3 results

Strides Pharma said, in Q3FY26, the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew 12.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹235.9 crore, EBITDA margin improved 160bps YoY at 19.8 per cent. Operational profit after tax registered a growth of 38.6 per cent YoY at ₹128.2 crore.

Revenue grew 3.6 per cent YoY at ₹1,194.6 crore. Tepid revenue growth impacted by low offtake in institutional business and flattish US operations compensated by strong ex-US business, which grew 20 per cent YoY.

The management said Strides continues to deliver a strong performance in Q3FY26 with growth primarily driven by the Other Regulated Markets and Growth Markets.

Strides Pharma remains committed to its target of achieving $400 million in revenue by FY28. A robust product portfolio, supported by over 60 pending low-competition launches, is expected to drive this growth in the US market.

The management remains optimistic about performance in other regulated markets, anticipating stronger revenue growth in FY26 as European partners prepare for product launches. The company also expects these markets to eventually generate revenue on par with its US operations, analysts at Geojit Investments had said in the Q2 result update.

In the Generics segment, Strides Pharma has identified 60 dormant ANDAs for reactivation over the next three years. These products are progressing through various regulatory phases, including Prior Approval Supplements (PAS) related to source changes and cost efficiencies. Their relaunch is integral to the company’s strategy of reaching the US$400 million revenue from generics milestone, the company said in its FY25 annual report.

Looking ahead, growth will be driven by the expansion of product portfolio and continued acquisition of new customers across key markets. The company is well-positioned to capitalise on a robust funnel of opportunities currently in the pipeline, which are expected to convert into meaningful revenue streams, Strides said.