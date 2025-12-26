Cupid soars 45% in Dec, stock up 529% in 2025; what's driving smallcap?

Cupid share price today

Share price of Cupid hit a new high of ₹476.95, gaining 1 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade.

The stock price of the personal care products company was quoting higher for the 11th straight trading day, surging 22 per cent during the period. Thus far in the month of December, it has rallied 45 per cent. Further, Cupid share price has zoomed 529 per cent from a level of ₹75.81 on December 31, 2024.

What’s driving the smallcap stock price?

Cupid is India's premier manufacturer and brand of male and female condoms, water-based personal lubricants, IVD kits, deodorants, perfumes, almond hair oil, body oils, petroleum jelly and other FMCG products.

In alignment with its strategic growth plans, the company has recently expanded its product offerings to include Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) such as fragrance products (Eau De Perfumes, Deodorants, Pocket Perfumes), personal care items (Toilet Sanitizers, Hair & Body Oils, Hair Removal Sprays, Face Wash), and other wellness solutions. The company has a prominent presence in international markets and is the first company in the world to attain WHO (World Health Organization)/UNFPA (United Nations Population Fund) pre-qualification for both male and female condoms. Cupid currently exports its products to over 110 countries, with a substantial portion of its revenue generated from international markets.

Cupid on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 announced a significant reduction in the pledge/ encumbrance of equity shares by its promoter and promoter group. The company said the pledged shareholding has been reduced from 36.13 per cent as on September 30, 2025 to 20 per cent as on date. ALSO READ: Ola Electric share price jumps 5% | Castrol India up 4% after Motion JVCo This meaningful reduction highlights the company’s improving financial strength and the promoters’ strong confidence in its long-term growth trajectory. The lower level of pledged shares is expected to further enhance investor confidence and reflects the company’s disciplined financial management.

H1FY26 financial performance and outlook For the first half (April to September) of the financial year 2025-26 (H1FY26), Cupid reported 114 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated profit after tax at ₹39.14 crore against ₹18.29 crore in H1FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 31 per cent from 21 per cent. Total income jumped 70 per cent YoY at ₹154.98 crore against ₹91.31 crore in H1FY25. Record performance in revenue and profitability, driven by broad-based strength across India FMCG and B2B exports. Healthy order visibility supported by stronger customer relationships and sizable allocations, providing multi-year momentum, the company said.