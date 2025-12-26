Friday, December 26, 2025 | 10:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Castrol India up 4% after Motion JVCo, Stonepeak, & CPPIB makes open offer

Castrol India up 4% after Motion JVCo, Stonepeak, & CPPIB makes open offer

The buying on the counter came after Motion JVCo Limited, together with Stonepeak Motion Holdco Limited and CPP Investment announced an open offer to acquire up to 26 per cent equity of Castrol India

castrol

Castrol India Share Price

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Castrol India shares rose 4.4 per cent on BSE, registering an intra-day high of ₹197.95 per share. The buying on the counter came after Motion JVCo Limited, together with Stonepeak Motion Holdco Limited, Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund V Cayman (AIV I) LP, Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund V (Lux) (AIV I) SCSp and CPP Investment announced an open offer to acquire up to 26 per cent equity of Castrol India.
 
At 9:45 AM,  Castrol’s share price was trading 3.24 per cent higher at ₹195.75 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.24 per cent at 85,206.57. The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹19,362.07 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹252, and its 52-week low was at ₹162.8. 
 
 
The offer is being made to all public shareholders (excluding the promoter group and other specified parties) and could amount to a payout of about ₹4,990 crore at the initial offer price, subject to final pricing and full acceptance. The ₹194.04 per share is defined as the initial offer price.  ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 200 pts |  IEX slips , stock nears 52-week low; here's why  
  "With respect to the captioned subject, an Open Offer is being made for acquisition of up to 25,71,71,820 (twenty five crore seventy one lakh seventy one thousand eight hundred and twenty) fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹5/- (Indian Rupees five only) each ("Equity Shares") representing 26 per cent (twenty six percent) ofthe Equity Share Capital of the Target Company from the Public Shareholders of the Target Company at a price of ₹194.04/- (Indian Rupees one hundred and ninety four and four paise only) per Equity Share by Motion JVCo Limited (the "Acquirer") along with Stonepeak Motion Holdco Limited ("PAC l"), Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund V Cayman (AIV I) LP ("PAC 2"), Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund V (Lux) (AIV I) SCSp ("PAC 3") and CPP Investment Board Private Holdings (6) Inc. ("PAC 4", and along with PAC 1, PAC 2 and PAC 3, "PACs"), in
their capacity as persons acting in concert with the Acquirer for the purpose of the Open Offer," the filing read," the filing read. 

Also Read

quality power share price

Quality power shares defy subdued markets, gain 4% in trade; here's why

Seamec share price

Seamec shares rise 4% as vessel sails for pipeline project work

BSE, Stock Markets

Stock Market LIVE: Airtel, Bajaj Finance drag Sensex 200 pts; SMIDs shine; railway stocks soar

Lenskart

Lenskart share price gains 4% on acquisition update in Korea; details here

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric share price jumps 5% after ₹367-crore PLI incentive approval

 
This development comes after British Petroleum (BP) reached an agreement to sell a 65 per cent shareholding in Castrol to Stonepeak for about $6 billion.
 
The deal announced values Castrol at $10.1 billion, and marks the British company's most ambitious asset sale so far in its efforts to streamline operations and scale back its renewable energy investments after years of lagging rivals in share performance.
 
BP will retain a 35 per cent stake in a new joint venture with Stonepeak, which it can sell after a two-year lock-in period.
 
The transaction is expected to result in total net proceeds to BP of approximately $6 billion, which includes around $0.8 billion for the pre -payment of future dividend income over the short to medium term on BP’s retained 35 per cent stake and other adjustments. The implied total equity value of Castrol is $8 billion after deducting joint venture (JV) minority interests totaling $1.8 billion, and other debt-like obligations of around $0.3 billion.  
Upon completion of the transaction, a new joint venture will be incorporated, comprising 65 per cent Stonepeak and 35 per cent BP ownership, according to filing.
   

More From This Section

power outage

IEX slips 4% on huge volumes, stock nears 52-week low; here's why

Largecap stocks with Bearish Engulfing Pattern: Adani Power, Gail, ICICI Bank, Jindal Steel, JSW Steel, ONGC, TMPV and Zydus Lifesciences.

TMPV, Adani Power, ONGC, 5 other largecaps with 'Bearish Engulfing Pattern'

Arvind Smartspaces share price

Axis Securities keeps 'Buy' on Arvind Smartspaces post management overhaul

Ajanta Pharma share

Ajanta Pharma to generate healthy margins from Biocon deal: PL Capital

M & B Engineering share price target

Equirus starts 'Long' on M&B Engineering; expects solid multi-year growth

Topics : Castrol Buzzing stocks Markets BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAjit Mishra Religare Broking Stocks RecommendationsKunal Kamble, Bonanza - Stocks to Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi AQI todayShyam Dhani Industries IPOAir Chief Marshal AP Singh Egypt VisitUS Airstrikes on ISIS Targets in NigeriaPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon