TMPV, Adani Power, ONGC, 5 other largecaps with 'Bearish Engulfing Pattern'

In general, a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern is considered as a bearish sign, as the latest candle completely overshadows the preceding day's price action on the charts.

Largecap stocks with Bearish Engulfing Pattern: Adani Power, Gail, ICICI Bank, Jindal Steel, JSW Steel, ONGC, TMPV and Zydus Lifesciences.
Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 9:42 AM IST
A technical scan of the Nifty 100 constituents' shows that 8 largecap stocks namely - Adani Power, Gail India, ICICI Bank, Jindal Steel, JSW Steel, ONGC, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) and Zydus Lifesciences - witnessed the formation of 'Bearish Engulfing Candlestick Pattern' on charts on Wednesday, December 24, 2025. 

Here's all you need to know about a 'Bearish Engulfing Candlestick Pattern'

  - A candlestick pattern is formed on the basis of the stock/ index open and close price for the day. A close above the day's open price is often drawn a 'Green' candlestick, while a close price below the day's open is referred to as 'Red' candlestick.  - An engulfing pattern as the name describes - is one wherein the latest candlestick overshadows the entire body (open + close area) of the previous day's candlestick.  - In general, an 'Engulfing Pattern' is considered as a sign of likely change in the direction of the stock movement as the latest candlestick has completely overshadowed the previous day's price action. - In case of a 'Bearish Engulfing Pattern' - the previous day's candlestick is 'Green' in colour, whereas the latest one is a bigger and 'Red' in colour, covering the entire body (open + close area) of the 'Green' candle. This thus suggests that the trend may be changing from positive to negative.  READ LATEST STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY 

Take a look at the 8 largecap stocks with 'Bearish Engulfing Candlestick Pattern':

  Adani Power  Last close: ₹143.16 
 
    Gail India  Last close: ₹171 
 
  ICICI Bank  Last close: ₹1,359.80 
 
  Jindal Steel  Last close: ₹999 
 
    JSW Steel  Last close: ₹1,091.30 
 
  ONGC  Last close: ₹233.77 
 
    Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV)  Last close: ₹359.20 
 
    Zydus Lifesciences  Last close: ₹917.80 
 
 
First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

