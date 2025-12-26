Friday, December 26, 2025 | 10:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Seamec shares rise 4% as vessel sails for pipeline project work

Seamec shares rise 4% as vessel sails for pipeline project work

Seamec said its vessel Seamec III has sailed to commence work on the second part of the Pipeline Replacement Project

Seamec share price

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Seamec Ltd. rose over 4 per cent after it said that its vessel had sailed for the commencement of the second part of the Pipeline Replacement Project. 
 
The company's stock rose as much as 4.33 per cent during the day to ₹1,066 per share, the biggest intraday rise since December 17 this year. The Seamec stock pared gains to trade 2.5 per cent higher at ₹1,049 apiece, compared to a 0.19 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:14 AM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a two-day losing streak and currently trade at 1.6 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 13 per cent this year, compared to a 10 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Seamec has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,700.14 crore.   READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE
 

Seamec commences work on Pipeline Replacement Project 

Seamec said its vessel Seamec III has sailed to commence work on the second part of the Pipeline Replacement Project – Group A (PRP-VIII A) and the DSF II Project, with operations beginning on December 25, 2025, it said in an exchange filing. 
 
Earlier this month, the company announced it had signed a subcontract with G R Infraprojects for the charter hire of its vessel SEAMEC III. The vessel will be deployed for second-season subsea installation and diving work in ONGC’s Part Replacement Pipeline Project, Pipeline Replacement Project – Group A (PRP-VIII A), and the DSF II Project. The subcontract, valued at around $16.72 million (excluding GST), has a 150-day tenure and will be executed on a lump-sum basis.

Also Read

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Cupid soars 45% in Dec, stock up 529% in 2025; what's driving smallcap?

BSE, Stock Markets

Stock Market LIVE: Airtel, Bajaj Finance drag Sensex 200 pts; SMIDs shine; railway stocks soar

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric share price jumps 5% after ₹367-crore PLI incentive approval

castrol

Castrol India up 4% after Motion JVCo, Stonepeak, & CPPIB makes open offer

quality power share price

Quality power shares defy subdued markets, gain 4% in trade; here's why

 
Seamec (South East Asia Marine Engineering & Construction) is a leading Indian offshore services company under the MMG Group, known for its expertise in diving support vessels (DSVs), subsea intervention, and marine operations for the oil & gas sector.   ALSO READ | Castrol India up 4% after Motion JVCo, Stonepeak, & CPPIB makes open offer

Seamec Q2 results 

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations slipped 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹107.5 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26), as against ₹110.3 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25). Seamec posted a net loss of ₹25.7 crore in Q2FY26, as against a profit of ₹0.2 crore in the same quarter previous year.
 
At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) tanked 53 per cent Y-o-Y to 17.9 crore in the September quarter of FY26, from 37.9 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year. Subsequently, Ebitda margin squeezed to 16.6 per cent in Q2FY26, as against 34.4 per cent in Q2FY25.
 

More From This Section

power outage

IEX slips 4% on huge volumes, stock nears 52-week low; here's why

Brigade Enterprises share

Motilal Oswal sees strong growth visibility for Brigade Ent; retains 'Buy'

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCV) may surpass the peak sales of 4.19 lakh units achieved in 2018-19 in the current financial year, industry insiders believe fuel truck

GST reset brings balance back to India's commercial vehicle market: Antique

Largecap stocks with Bearish Engulfing Pattern: Adani Power, Gail, ICICI Bank, Jindal Steel, JSW Steel, ONGC, TMPV and Zydus Lifesciences.

TMPV, Adani Power, ONGC, 5 other largecaps with 'Bearish Engulfing Pattern'

Arvind Smartspaces share price

Axis Securities keeps 'Buy' on Arvind Smartspaces post management overhaul

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Seamec Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAjit Mishra Religare Broking Stocks RecommendationsKunal Kamble, Bonanza - Stocks to Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi AQI todayShyam Dhani Industries IPOAir Chief Marshal AP Singh Egypt VisitUS Airstrikes on ISIS Targets in NigeriaPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon