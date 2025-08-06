Dalmia Bharat Sugar shares lose sweetness on posting Q1 nos; stock slips 4%

The stock declined after the company posted its Q1 results, on Tuesday, after market hours.

The company reported a 30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decrease in first-quarter net profit to ₹38 crore, as compared to ₹55 crore a year ago.

“Despite lower crushing in Uttar Pradesh and subdued margins in cane-based distilleries, the Company recorded a PAT of ₹38 crore and a turnover of ₹957 crore, driven by higher volumes in grain distilleries and a remarkably higher sugar NSR,” said Pankaj Rastogi, whole-time director & CEO of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited.

Consolidated Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for Q1FY26 stood at ₹86 crore, down 23 per cent Y-o-Y, as compared to ₹111 crore. Ebitda margin stood at 12 per cent in Q1FY26, as compared to 9 per cent a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter under review came in at ₹942.87 crore, as compared to ₹960.26 crore a year ago, up 2 per cent.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries management commentary

Present sugarcane crop outlook is promising basis predictions of above normal rainfall with optimal distribution, the company said.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries expects an increase in Minimum Selling Price (MSP) of Sugar, which will support the industry.

The company expects increase in Ethanol prices for Ethanol supply year (ESY) 2025-26. This, coupled with a reduction in grain prices, would strengthen profitability of distillery segment.

About Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries is an Indian sugar company. The total cane crushing capacity of the company is now 43200 TCD, which makes it one of the leading sugar producers in the country. It is now a fully integrated player with 138 MW of cogeneration capacity and a distillery of 850 KLPD along with incineration boilers. It also has facilities for the processing of raw sugar. These state-of-the-art facilities serve as a role model for the sugar industry since the company has achieved excellence in plant operational metrics and holds a technological leadership position in the industry.