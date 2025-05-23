Dar Credit & Capital IPO closes today; subscription rises 17x, GMP at 26%

Dar Credit and Capital IPO subscription status Day 3: The subscription window to bid for The subscription window to bid for Dar Credit and Capital's initial public offering (IPO) is set to close today, May 23, 2025. The public issue, which opened for bidding on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, has received a solid response from investors. According to NSE data, the issue had been subscribed over 17 times as of 5 PM on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Dar Credit and Capital IPO GMP

Dar Credit and Capital IPO details

Dar Credit and Capital aims to raise ₹25.66 crore through the SME offering comprising a fresh issue of 4.27 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the basis of the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, May 26, 2025. Shares of Dar Credit and Capital will be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

The company has set the price band in the range of ₹57 to ₹60 per equity share. Retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,14,000 to subscribe for a minimum of one lot comprising 2,000 shares. High-net-worth individuals (HNIs) can bid for a minimum of two lots consisting of 4,000 shares with a minimum investment amount of ₹2,40,000.

Kfin Technologies serves as the registrar for the issue. GYR Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.

According to the RHP, the company plans to utilise the net issue proceeds to augment its capital base and meet the general corporate purposes.

About Dar Credit and Capital

Incorporated in August 1994, Dar Credit and Capital is a non-banking finance company (NBFC) that offers personal loans, unsecured MSME loans and secured MSME loans. It provides credit solutions to low-income individuals, particularly those in class-four (Group D) employment roles such as cleaners, sweepers and peons working in municipalities. The company also offers credit to small-scale shopkeepers and vendors. It also focuses on empowering women entrepreneurs. Dar Credit's headquarters are in Kolkata and a regional office is in Jaipur. It also has several branch offices across West Bengal, Rajasthan, Bihar and Jharkhand.