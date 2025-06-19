Data Patterns share price rises 4% in flat market; what's boosting rally?

Data Patterns share price advanced 3.6 per cent in trade on Thursday, June 19, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹3,115.40 per share on BSE. At 10:03 AM, Data Patterns shares were trading 3.14 per cent higher at ₹3,099.45 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.06 per cent at 81,491.16.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹17,351.95 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹3,654.75 per share and 52-week low was at ₹1,350.5 per share.

Why are Data Patterns shares rising in a flat market?

The rally in Data Patterns shares came after the company, post-market hours on Wednesday, informed that credit rating agency Crisil has upgraded its long-term bank facilities worth ₹775 crore rating to "A+" with a "stable" outlook which was earlier "A" with a "positive" outlook.

However, Crisil reaffirmed an "A1" rating on short-term bank loans. Crisil's "A+/Stable" rating signifies that a company or financial institution has been assessed as having a strong ability to meet its financial obligations. A+ rating indicates that the company or entity has a strong capacity to meet its debt obligations and is considered relatively low risk from a credit perspective. "Stable" outlook means that Crisil expects the company to maintain its current credit profile in the near future, without significant changes. In Q4FY24, Data Patterns profit climbed 60.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹114.1 crore, from ₹71.1 crore in Q4FY25. The revenue from operations, or topline, zoomed 117.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹396.2 crore in the March quarter of FY25, from ₹182.3 crore in the March quarter of FY24.