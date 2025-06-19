Monolithisch India lists at 62% premium on NSE SME, beats GMP estimates

Monolithisch India IPO listing today: Shares of Monolithisch India made a solid market debut on Thursday, June 19, listing at ₹231.55 on the NSE SME, a premium of 61.9 per cent from its issue price of ₹143. Post-listing the stock was trading at ₹243.1, up 5 per cent from the listing price.
Monolithisch India listing was above the grey market estimates. Ahead of listing, the unlisted shares of Monolithisch India were trading at ₹182, commanding a premium of ₹39 or 27 per cent compared to the issue price.
Monolithisch India IPO subscription
The company offered shares in the price band of ₹135 to ₹143 with a lot size of 1,000 shares. It received bids for 69,80,10,000 shares against the 38,15,000 shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 182 times by the end of the subscription period, showed NSE data.
Monolithisch India IPO was a fresh issue of 5.44 million equity shares to raise ₹82.02 crore. There was no offer for sale (OFS) component.
Monolithisch India IPO was available for subscription from Thursday, June 12, 2025, till Monday, June 16, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares was finalised on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.
Kfin Technologies was the registrar of the issue. Hem Securities was the book-running lead manager of the Monolithisch India IPO.
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), Monolithisch India proposes to utilise the proceeds from the IPO for setting up a manufacturing facility and investment in its subsidiary, Metalurgica India. In addition, the company will use the proceeds to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
Incorporated in August 2018, Monolithisch India manufactures and supplies "ramming mass," a head insulation refractory used in the iron and steel industry induction furnaces. The company produces various grades of ramming mass with different specifications and additives. The company is an ISO-certified entity with a manufacturing facility in Purulia, West Bengal. The company's products are used by iron and steel producers primarily in Eastern India, including West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha.
