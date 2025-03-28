DCM Shriram shares fly 9% on starting commercial production CBG plant in UP

DCM Shriram share price: Shares of DCM Shriram were in demand on Friday, March 28, 2025, as the stock rose as much as 9.39 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,224 per share.

The rise in the DCM Shriram shares came after the company revealed that a Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant at Ajabpur unit in Uttar Pradesh has been commissioned, and the commercial production has also commenced.

In an exchange filing, DCM Shriram said, “We further inform you that the aforesaid CBG plant has been commissioned today i.e., March 27, 2025 at 9.00 am and the commercial production has commenced.”

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex swings in green, rises 65 pts; Nifty holds 23,600; FMCG leads CBG is a valuable byproduct of the sugar production process. It is an environmentally friendly, renewable fuel that contributes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and decreasing reliance on fossil fuels.

In addition to enhancing the company’s revenue stream, CBG also supports its commitment to sustainability, DCM Shriram said.

Also Read

Earlier, the company had informed exchanges that the Board of Directors has approved the proposal for setting up 12 TPD integrated Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant at Ajbapur Unit of the Company, with an investment of Rs 131.30 crore.

About DCM Shriram

DCM Shriram is a company that mainly operates in the chemicals industry. The company’s business portfolio spans a variety of industries, including Agri-Rural Business, Chloro-Vinyl Business, and Value Added Products.

In the Agri-Rural Business, DCM Shriram produces Urea, Sugar, and Ethanol, along with a comprehensive range of farm solutions and R&D-based hybrid seeds.

The Chloro-Vinyl Business includes the manufacturing of chemicals like Caustic Soda, Chlorine, Aluminum Chloride, Calcium Carbide, PVC Resins, and PVC Compounds.

Additionally, the company is involved in power generation and cement production. Through its Value Added Business, Fenesta Building Systems, DCM Shriram manufactures high-quality UPVC and Aluminium Windows & Doors.

The company is managed by a seasoned leadership team, with Ajay S Shriram serving as chairman and senior managing director, Vikram S Shriram as vice chairman and managing director, and Ajit S Shriram as joint managing director.

Moreover, DCM Shriram operates key manufacturing facilities, including those for fertilisers, chloro-vinyl products, and cement in Kota, Rajasthan, as well as for chlor-alkali products in Bharuch, Gujarat.

The market capitalisation of DCM Shriram is Rs 19,041.33 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.

At 11:02 AM, DCM Shriram shares were trading 9.13 per cent higher at Rs 1,221.05 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.11 per cent higher at 77,694.48 levels.