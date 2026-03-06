DCX Systems shares advance 6% on ₹68 crore order win from HAL

Shares of DCX Systems Ltd. rose over 6 per cent on Friday after it received an order worth ₹68.05 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics for manufacturing and supplying custom-made antennas and power supplies.

Shares of the company rose for the second straight session and currently trade at 17 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has declined 3 per cent this year, compared to a 5.6 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. DCX Systems has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,085.15 crore.

DCX Systems bags ₹68.05 crore order win

DCX Systems said it has received a purchase order worth ₹68.05 crore, including goods and services tax, from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. to manufacture and supply custom-made antennas and power supplies for airborne applications.

Earlier this month, DCX Systems announced the expansion of its manufacturing capabilities with the addition of oversized PCB assembly capacity at its wholly owned subsidiary, Raneal Advanced Systems (Raneal). This strategic enhancement strengthens DCX/Raneal's ability to support complex, large-format Printed Circuit Board (PCB) requirements across high-reliability industries, the company said.