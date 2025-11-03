Deals worth ₹289 crore lift Zen Technologies shares 7%; more details inside

Zen Technologies share price today: Zen Technologies share price was in demand on Monday, November 3, 2025, even as overall markets remained subdued, with the stock rising up to 6.69 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,447.30 per share. Around 12:15 PM, Zen Technologies share price was trading 4.08 per cent higher at ₹1,411.80 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.11 per cent at 83,844.90 levels. Why did Zen Technologies share price rise in trade today? Zen Technologies shares rallied in trade today after the company announced that it has secured two major contracts worth ₹289 crore from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for upgrading its Anti-Drone Systems (ADS).

The projects are expected to be completed within a year. The company said the contracts highlight the growing importance of indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured (IDDM) defence solutions, underscoring India’s shift away from dependence on foreign imports. According to Zen Technologies, the upgrades are based on operational feedback from Operation Sindoor and other frontline missions that exposed evolving drone threats. The company’s fully in-house ADS design allowed for rapid system validation and enhancement, offering a level of agility foreign-sourced systems cannot match. The company also stressed the security risks associated with imported hardware and software, citing global incidents like the Pager and Stuxnet attacks, which reinforced the need for end-to-end indigenous control over both hardware and embedded software in India’s defence infrastructure.

The company added that foreign commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) systems limit India’s ability to make component-level upgrades without vendor approval, exposing the nation to export restrictions and delays. In contrast, IDDM procurement enables the armed forces to adapt systems quickly to emerging threats, ensuring operational readiness and long-term resilience. Ashok Atluri, chairman and managing director, Zen Technologies, said “Recent operations like Op Sindoor have made it clear the pace at which our defence systems evolve determines our ability to secure the nation. Imported systems evolve at a rate set by foreign vendors and their interests, not ours. Incidents like the pager malware operation highlight why control over every system component is vital. Buying Indian-designed, developed and manufactured products is not an option, it’s a requirement for survival as drone and cyber threats keep evolving. Zen Technologies is committed to ensuring India is always one step ahead.”