DLF share price today: Realty major DLF shares were buzzing in trade on Monday, November 3, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 2.23 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹773.10 per share.

DLF’s consolidated tax outgo stood at ₹276.32 crore in Q2FY26, a sharp contrast to a tax reversal of ₹466 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year. Meanwhile, revenue from operations fell 17 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,643 crore, against ₹1,975 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the company posted a strong performance in sales. New sales bookings jumped more than sixfold to ₹4,332 crore in Q2FY26 from ₹692 crore a year earlier, driven by the successful launch of its maiden Mumbai project, The Westpark, and sustained momentum in the super-luxury segment.

Cumulative sales for the first half of FY26 stood at ₹15,757 crore, aligning with DLF’s annual guidance. The company continues to target ₹20,000-22,000 crore in total sales for the full year.