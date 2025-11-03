Ola Electric among top 10 stock losers in October; full list, strategy here

Ten out of Nifty 500 stocks declined up to 23% in October even as the Nifty and Nifty 500 gained around 4.5% each; should you buy these stocks or sell? Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Market technicals: Jindal Saw, Zee look weak on charts despite over 10% fall in October. (Photo: Shutterstock)