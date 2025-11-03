Ola Electric among top 10 stock losers in October; full list, strategy here

Ola Electric MobilityCurrent Price: ₹49.20 Likely Target: ₹62 / ₹41.75 Upside Potential: Downside Risk: Support: ₹48.95; ₹48.60 Resistance: ₹53.15; ₹55.27 Ola Electric stock is trading near its 100-Day Moving Average (100-DMA) support which stands at ₹48.95; below which the 20-Week Moving Average (20-WMA) at ₹48.60 is likely to act as near support. In case, these supports fail, the stock can drop to ₹41.75, warns the medium-term chart.
WockhardtCurrent Price: ₹1,321 Likely Target: ₹1,555 Upside Potential: Support: ₹1,277; ₹1,260; ₹1,210 Resistance: ₹1,406; ₹1,463 Wockhardt share is seen testing the super trendline support around ₹1,277 on the weekly scale - a key technical indicator the stock has held since June 2023. As long as this support is held the stock is likely to trade with a cautiously optimistic bias. Support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹1,260 and ₹1,210 levels.
Tata Investment CorporationCurrent Price: ₹809 Likely Target: ₹989 Upside Potential: Support: ₹806; ₹773 Resistance: ₹883; ₹942 Tata Investment Corporation, which was the top loser in October has declined over 33 per cent from its peak of ₹1,185. The stock at present is seen testing support around its 50-DMA at ₹806; below which support exists at ₹773. Select key momentum oscillators have reached the oversold zone on the daily chart; hence a short-term pullback cannot be ruled out.
Jindal SawCurrent Price: ₹174.50 Likely Target: ₹130 Downside Risk: Support: ₹171.50; ₹164 Resistance: ₹289; ₹208 Jindal Saw is seen testing its 200-WMA at ₹171.50 levels for the first time since November 2022. The chart set-up, however, looks weak; hence the stock may break below this key average.
Zee EntertainmentCurrent Price: ₹101 Likely Target: ₹88 Downside Risk: Support: ₹97.35; ₹92.70 Resistance: ₹107; ₹112; ₹115 Zee Entertainment stock continues to underperform for the second straight year. The short-term trend for Zee is likely to remain negative as long as the stock quotes below ₹107; above which resistance for the stock exists at ₹112 and ₹115 levels.
