Debt mutual funds prosper in wake of Interim Budget yield decline

The debt market sentiment was buoyed by the government’s gross borrowing plan of Rs 14.1 trillion for 2024-25 vis-à-vis Rs 15.43 trillion estimated for the current financial year (2023-24).

Any decline in yields leads to mark-to-market gains for bond and debt fund investors.

Gilt funds and dynamic bond funds were managing a total of Rs 26,100 crore and Rs 30,860 crore, respectively, at the end of December 2023.

Going by the average rise in NAV, these schemes logged gains of around Rs 327 crore on Thursday.

Other schemes like corporate bond funds and banking and public sector undertaking funds saw a modest rise of around 0.15 per cent.

Dynamic bond funds, which allow investors the flexibility to invest across corporate and government securities (G-secs) depending on the market

scenario, were able to capture the decline in G-sec yields owing to their overweight position on G-secs.