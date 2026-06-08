DEE Development Engineers shares hit 5% upper circuit on order book update

Following the announcement, the stock rallied 5 per cent to hit a 52-week high and the upper circuit of ₹704.70 per share on the NSE during intraday trade on Monday, June 8, 2026. So far in the session, about 0.23 million equity shares of DEE Development Engineers, worth nearly $18.20 crore, have changed hands on the BSE and NSE before trading in the counter was halted.

DEE Development Engineers’ shares have surged as much as 285 per cent from their 52-week low of ₹183, touched earlier this year on January 27, 2026 on the NSE. At current levels, the company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹4,880.99 crore on the BSE as of June 8.

The power segment accounted for the largest share of the order book. DEE India Power reported a closing order book of ₹1,251.42 crore, compared with ₹1,011.53 crore at the beginning of the month, with inflows of ₹274.79 crore and execution of ₹34.90 crore during May 2026. DEE Thailand Power reported a closing order book of ₹184.76 crore, while DEE Fabricom India Power reported ₹110.20 crore. DEE India Power and Malwa Power also received inflows of ₹3.24 crore and ₹0.65 crore, respectively, which were fully executed during the month.

The company informed the exchanges that during the period from May 1, 2026 to May 31, 2026, it reported a consolidated closing order book of ₹2,433.90 crore, compared with an opening order book of ₹1,909.82 crore. During the month, it recorded order inflows of ₹631.91 crore and executed orders worth ₹107.83 crore. The cumulative order inflow for FY27 as of May 31, 2026 stood at ₹681.85 crore, while cumulative execution stood at ₹177.51 crore.

The oil & gas segment was the second-largest contributor. DEE India Oil & Gas reported a closing order book of ₹881.18 crore, with inflows of ₹358.49 crore and execution of ₹40.15 crore during May 2026. DEE Thailand Oil & Gas reported a closing order book of ₹0.84 crore, with a marginal reduction in inflows during the period.

The other segment comprised DEE India Others and Molsieve Designs Limited. DEE India Others reported a closing order book of ₹2.29 crore, while Molsieve Designs Limited reported ₹3.22 crore as of May 31, 2026.

Based on the closing order book as of May 31, 2026, DEE India Power remained the largest business segment with an order book of ₹1,251.42 crore, followed by DEE India Oil & Gas at ₹881.18 crore. Together, these two segments accounted for ₹2,132.60 crore of the total consolidated order book of ₹2,433.90 crore.