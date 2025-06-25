Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 12:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Microcap stock soars 74% in 1 month, zooms 169% from April low. Do you own?

Microcap stock soars 74% in 1 month, zooms 169% from April low. Do you own?

Share price of Frontier Springs hit a record high of ₹4,454.10, as they locked in 10 per cent upper circuit on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade.

Luxury coaches, Indian coaches, Indian railways

Founded in 1981, Frontier Springs began its journey as a manufacturer of Leaf Springs and Laminated Bearing Springs for Automobiles and Railways. | Photo: Indian Railways

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Frontier Springs share price: Share price of Frontier Springs hit a record high of ₹4,454.10, as the scrip was locked in 10 per cent upper circuit on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade. 
 
Around 14,000 shares changed hands on the counter, and there are pending buy orders for 5,367 shares on the BSE, the exchange data showed.
 
Currently, Frontier Springs is trading ‘X’ group on the BSE. X group classified equity securities of companies that are only listed/traded at BSE.
 
In the past month, the stock price of this Microcap company has surged 74 per cent, as compared to 0.5 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. It zoomed 169 per cent from its April month low price of ₹1,653 on the BSE. The stock had hit a 52-week low of ₹1,365 on August 8, 2024.
 
 

Frontier Springs receives orders worth of ₹93 crore

 
The company, on June 2, announced that it has received orders for Air Springs Assembly aggregating to a total value of ₹92.6 crore (inclusive of GST) from Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala and Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli. These orders reaffirm the company’s position as a trusted supplier to the Indian Railways and are expected to be executed over the coming quarters, Frontier Springs said.

Frontier Springs outlook

 
Looking ahead, the management said they are extremely optimistic about the company’s growth prospects. The company has set ambitious targets of achieving ₹375 crore in gross revenues for FY26 and ₹500 crore for FY27. With robust order book, expanding capacities, and a clear focus on value-added products, Frontier Springs is well-positioned to capture and capitalise on the major railway modernisation initiative being undertaken by the Government of India, the management said.
 
The positive momentum has continued into the start of FY26, with exceptionally strong demand from Indian Railways across all three of the company’s core segments—Coil Springs, Air Springs, and Forgings. The ongoing modernisation drive within Indian Railways is providing a significant fillip to Air Springs segment, where the company said they hold firm orders that offer clear visibility of sustained growth. 
 
“At the same time, the sharp increase in production of LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch) coaches and locomotives has led to a healthy uptick in demand for Coil Springs. The surge in demand has also enabled spring suppliers like us to improve realisations, which is positively impacting profitability,” the management said.
 

About Frontier Springs 

 
Founded in 1981, Frontier Springs began its journey as a manufacturer of Leaf Springs and Laminated Bearing Springs for Automobiles and Railways. Today, the company primarily produces Hot Coiled Compression Springs and forging items, catering especially to the needs of Wagon, Locomotives, and Carriage sectors. Recently, the Company made a strategic foray into the production of Air Springs, marking a significant expansion in its product portfolio.
 

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

