Home / Markets / News / NSE offers $160 mn to settle dispute with Sebi, move ahead with IPO

NSE offers $160 mn to settle dispute with Sebi, move ahead with IPO

India's biggest bourse and the world's most active derivatives exchange has been embroiled in litigation with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) since 2019

NSE
The National Stock Exchange of India has offered to pay the country's markets regulator Rs 13.88 billion. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 11:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The National Stock Exchange of India has offered to pay the country's markets regulator Rs 13.88 billion ($160 million) to settle a legal dispute so it can proceed with a long-delayed initial public offering, three sources said.

The sum is set to be largest settlement made with the markets regulator in India's history.

India's biggest bourse and the world's most active derivatives exchange has been embroiled in litigation with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) since 2019 when it was fined 11 billion rupees for failing to provide equitable access to all its trading members.

They are negotiating an out-of-court settlement, according to two of the sources.

All three sources, who have direct knowledge of the discussions, were not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified. 

The regulator is likely to grant the exchange a certificate stating it has no objection to an IPO within three months, said one source.

"If all goes as per expected timelines, NSE's IPO could hit the markets before May next year," said another source.

NSE declined to comment. Sebi did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

The cash-rich Mumbai-headquarted NSE has been trying to list since 2016 to enable some of its biggest investors to exit.

But has been prevented by the regulator's investigations and then the fine. NSE challenged the penalty in court which ordered certain parts of Sebi's order to be set aside, which the regulator later appealed at the nation's top court.

Among NSE's largest investors are the Life Insurance Corporation of India with a 10.72 per cent stake and the State Bank of India with 7.76 per cent, while Morgan Stanley owns 1.58 per cent and the Canada Pension Investment Plan Board has 1.60 per cent.

Its main domestic rival, BSE Ltd, listed in 2017.

Sebi is conducting an inspection of the exchange's systems and processes before the no-objection certificate is issued, said two of the sources.

Sebi wrote to the NSE in February flagging concerns about the bourse's internal processes, including how management is appointed and remunerated, its failure to appoint a chairperson and technology shortfalls.

The settlement, if accepted by the regulator, will need the approval of India's top court, two of the sources said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MCX shares hit record high as UBS assigns highest-ever ₹10k target

Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock rallies 7% today; zooms 74% from April low

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 550pts; Arisinfra Solution share price down 10% post listing

What led to 4% rise in Snowman Logistic share price today? more info inside

Safe Enterprises IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Topics :SEBINSEIndian stock markets

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story