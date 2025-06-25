Nifty Media indexCurrent Level: 1,744 Upside Potential: 13% Downside Risk: 9.4% Support: 1,720; 1,665; 1,630 Resistance: 1,800; 1,870; 1,900 Technical chart suggests that the short-term bias for the Nifty Media index is likely to remain favourable as long as the index sustains above 1,665 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the positive front, a breakout above the 200-DMA and the weekly hurdle shall open the doors for a likely rally towards the 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA), which stands at 1,970 levels - this implies a potential upside of 13 per cent from present levels. Intermediate resistance for the Nifty Media index can be anticipated around 1,800, 1,870 and 1,900 levels. On the flip side, in case, the Nifty Media fails to conquer the hurdles and slip back below the key support level at 1,665; the index could then potentially slide towards 1,580 levels - wherein hovers the 100-DMA. Near support for the index stands at 1,720; while far-off support is seen around 1,630 levels.
Zee Entertainment EnterprisesCurrent Price: ₹146 Upside Potential: 20.3% Support: ₹134; ₹125 Resistance: ₹165 Zee Entertainment stock is seen trading with a favourable bias since March 2025. Recently, the stock witnessed formation of a 'Golden Crossover' on the daily chart. That apart, the stock is also seen trading above its 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA) after 16 months. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Going ahead, Zee stock seems on course to target ₹175.65 levels, with interim resistance likely around its 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA), which stands around ₹165 levels. The near-term bias is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹134 and ₹125 support levels. ALSO READ | ZEEL stock trades above its 20-MMA after 16 months; what lies ahead?
Network18 Media & InvestmentsCurrent Price: ₹58.80 Upside Potential: 24.2% Support: ₹54.70; ₹50.70 Resistance: ₹62.18; ₹66.35 Network18 stock has zoomed over 9 per cent to ₹58.80 levels in intra-day trades on Wednesday. In the process, the stock is seen attempting a breakout on the daily chart; a close above ₹58 today shall confirm the same. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the upside, Network18 stock can charge towards its 200-DMA, which stands at ₹62.18; breakout above the same can trigger a rally towards 200-WMA, which stands at ₹73 levels. Interim resistance can be anticipated around ₹66.35. The bias at the counter is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹54.70 and ₹50.70 levels.
Den NetworksCurrent Price: ₹37.85 Upside Potential: 24.7% Support: ₹36.38; ₹34.18 Resistance: ₹39.30; ₹40.23; ₹42.05; ₹42.50 Den Networks share has rallied over 7 per cent in Wednesday's intra-day trades. The stock is likely to trade with a positive bias as long as it holds above ₹36.38 and ₹34.18 support levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART On the upside, the stock may face stiff resistance in the ₹39.20 - ₹40.23 zone. Breakout and sustained trade above the same can potentially trigger a surge towards ₹47.20 levels, with intermediate resistance seen at ₹42.05 and ₹42.50 levels.
