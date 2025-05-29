Deepak Nitrite shares jump 6% in trade; Why are investors buying stock?

Deepak Nitrite share price gained 6.4 per cent in trade on Thursday, May 27, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹2,128.50 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company posted its Q4 results.

At 12:07 PM, Deepak Nitrite shares were up 5.98 per cent at ₹2,119.9 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.02 per cent at 81,294.36. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹28,913.96 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹3,168.65 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹1,780.5 per share.

In the past one year, Deepak Nitrite shares lost 12 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 9 per cent. Deepak Nitrite Q4 results 2025 The company reported its Q4 results on Wednesday post market hours. In Q4, the company's consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at ₹202.41 crore as compared to ₹253.86 crore, down 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). However, the profit after tax (PAT) a year ago included exceptional gains of ₹79.8 crore. ALSO READ: Here's why Natco Pharma share price is buzzing in trade on Thursday, May 29 Its revenue from operations stood at ₹2,179.69 crore as against ₹2,126.21 crore, up 2.5 per cent. At the operational level, the company's Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹339 crore as against ₹320 crore a year ago.

Deepak Nitrite management commentary FY25 has been a year of consolidation, during which the company implemented several initiatives aimed at enhancing productivity and profitability. Cost optimisation, digitalisation, and a shift in our energy mix are expected to drive structural improvement in margin. Debottlenecking efforts will further strengthen operating performance. In parallel, expanding of product portfolio, introducing new variants, and securing long-term contracts have supported sustained offtake. With multiple projects slated for commissioning in FY26, the company remains cautiously optimistic about delivering improved growth and profitability in the coming year. Further, both backward and forward integration is expected to strengthen the value chain, reducing risks and enhancing business resilience.