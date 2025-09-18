Defence programmes to help Bharat Electronics maintain growth momentum

The stock of Bharat Electronics is up 10 per cent over the past seven to eight trading sessions on order wins, leading to higher revenue visibility. The gains mark a reversal of a declining trend in its stock price from the start of July to the end of August, during which the scrip fell over 13 per cent. In addition to recent wins, what should keep investor optimism high for the stock are a healthy order book and a robust long-term outlook.

The immediate trigger for the stock is the orders received this month. After securing orders worth Rs 644 crore at the start of September for a data centre, ship fire control system, tank navigation system, electronic voting machines, and jammers, among others, the defence PSU announced another Rs 712 crore order earlier this week. The additional orders this week are for information technology infrastructure and cyber security solutions, a blockchain solution platform, and communication equipment, among others.

With the latest round of order wins, the company’s order book, which stood at Rs 74,859 crore at the end of June, has increased to Rs 78,600 crore. This is 3.3 times its FY25 consolidated revenues and offers medium-term revenue visibility. For year-to-date FY26, the company’s cumulative order flow has hit Rs 11,300 crore. For FY26, the management expects a minimum order inflow of Rs 27,000 crore, excluding the quick reaction surface-to-air missile (QRSAM) order. If the QRSAM project is finalised, the overall order inflow may exceed Rs 50,000 crore for the year. The QRSAM order, with a size of more than Rs 30,000 crore, is expected to be finalised towards the end of FY26. The company has already received Rs 10,000 crore worth of orders year-to-date. While the company reported 17 per cent revenue growth and an operating profit margin of 28 per cent, it believes the growth momentum will continue in FY26, with revenues rising 15 per cent and margins expected at 27 per cent.

Over the next five years, the company aims to grow its revenue at 15-17.5 per cent annually. With rising demand from both domestic and international markets, the company may set up bigger plants to meet requirements. Project Kusha, the ambitious initiative of India to develop a long-range air defence system (indigenisation of S-400), also offers strong growth visibility, according to SBI Securities. Another growth driver would be the increasing proportion of exports, which currently accounts for 4-5 per cent of revenues and is expected to reach about 10 per cent over the next two to three years. Shubham Dalia of InCred Equities believes that the success of Operation Sindoor and Atmanirbharta (DAC 2020) makes the company a trusted government partner in indigenisation and defence electronics.