Delhivery jumps 7% post Q4; achieves first full year of PAT profitability

Delhivery share price: Logistics provider Delhivery shares were in demand on Monday, May 19, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 6.54 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹654 per share.

What led to the rally in Delhivery share price?

The company’s profit after tax (PAT) came in at ₹73 crore in Q4FY25, from a loss of ₹69 crore in the same quarter last year (Q4FY24), making it the fourth consecutive profitable quarter.

“Profit after tax was ₹162 crore in FY25, an increase of ₹411 crore Y-o-Y from a loss of ₹249 crore in FY24, marking FY25 as the first full year of PAT profitability,” Delhivery said, in a statement.

Also Read

The company’s revenue from services rose 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,192 crore, from ₹2,076 crore in Q4FY24.

ALSO READ | Markets have more steam left; Sensex eyes this target in next few days Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) saw growth of more than 100 per cent to ₹119 crore (5.4 per cent margin) in Q4FY25 from ₹46 crore (2.2 per cent margin) in Q4FY24.

In its express parcel segment, the revenue rose 3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,256 crore in Q4FY25 (₹1,217 crore in Q4FY24) and 5 per cent for the full year to ₹5,318 crore (₹5,077 crore in FY24). Shipment volumes increased 1 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4 to 177 million and 2 per cent Y-o-Y for the year to 752 million, despite industry challenges—underscoring Delhivery’s market strength.

The Part Truck Load (PTL) business’ revenue jumped 24 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4 to ₹517 crore (₹417 crore in Q4FY24) and 25 per cent Y-o-Y for the year to ₹1,889 crore (₹1,517 crore in FY24). Volumes rose 19 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4 to 458,000 MT and for the full year to 1,696,000 MT. Service Ebitda margin surged to 10.8 per cent in Q4 (up 866 bps Y-o-Y) and 5.4 per cent for the year, marking FY25 as PTL’s first full year of Ebitda profitability.

Besides, supply chain Services revenue was ₹229 crore in Q4 FY25 (versus ₹234 crore in Q4 FY24), with annual revenue up 17 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹907 crore.

ALSO READ | Buy the dips or sell the rallies? Ajit Mishra reveals how to play markets “We continue to deliver steady performance in our core transportation businesses. Our ongoing measures to improve profitability are visible in Q4 numbers and we expect continued momentum on this front as growth picks up in FY26.”, said Sahil Barua, MD & chief executive officer (CEO).

About Delhivery

Delhivery is India’s largest fully integrated logistics services provider, operating across more than 18,850 pin codes nationwide.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including express parcel delivery, part truckload (PTL) and full truckload (TL) freight, cross-border logistics, supply chain solutions, and technology-driven services.

Since its inception, Delhivery has fulfilled over 3.6 billion shipments and currently serves more than 44,000 customers, ranging from major e-commerce platforms and enterprises to SMEs and emerging brands.\