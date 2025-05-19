Stocks to Watch Today, May 19: Gensol, Premier Energies, Delhivery, DRL

Stocks to Watch Today, May 19, 2025: Indian stock markets may open on a muted note on Monday, May 19, 2025, as markets await fresh triggers for any directional moves. At 7:50 AM, GIFT Nifty was at 25,063 level, down 16 points.

Globally, Asian markets were also on the backfoot with Japan's Nikkei down 0.54 per cent, South Korea's Kospi 1 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.45 per cent, and Australia's ASX200 0.02 per cent.

On the data front, investors will assess China's economic data for April, including housing prices and industrial production. In Australia, the Reserve Bank of Australia will kickstart its two-day meeting today.

Here is a list of stocks to watch today (Monday):

Q4 results today:

Bharat Electronics, ACME Solar Holdings, Binani Industries, Borosil, CMS Info Systems, Cravatex, DLF, Dodla Dairy, DOMS Industries, Eris Lifesciences, Everest Industries, Globus Spirits, GMR Power and Urban Infra, Gujarat Gas, HEG, Hindustan Media Ventures, Hindustan Foods, Honda India Power Products, IG Petrochemicals, Innova Captab, IRB Infrastructure Developers, JK Paper, Jupiter Wagons, Karur Vysya Bank, Kwality Pharmaceuticals, Kaveri Seed Company, One Mobikwik Systems, Mold-Tek Packaging, Navneet Education, NCL Research & Financial Services, The New India Assurance Company, NLC India, Northern Arc Capital, Petronet LNG, Pfizer, PI Industries, Power Grid Corporation of India, Quess Corp, Restaurant Brands Asia, Redington, Repro India, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Steel Exchange India, and Zydus Wellness will report their March quarter results on Monday, May 19, 2025.

Divis Labs share price:

Divi's Laboratories, on Saturday, reported a net profit of ₹662 crore for the March 2025 (Q4FY25) quarter, up 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The pharma company's revenue rose 12.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,585 crore, while Ebitda also advanced 21.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹886 crore. The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹30 per equity share for FY25.

Shipping Corporation of India share price:

The state-owned company's net profit dropped 39.73 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹185 crore in Q4FY25, with revenue falling around 6 per cent to ₹1,325 crore. Shipping Corporation's Ebitda slipped 10.65 per cent to ₹363.8 crore, and Ebitda margin contracted 137 bps Y-o-Y to 27.45 per cent.

Delhivery share price:

The logistics firm turned profitable in Q4FY25 as it reported a net profit of ₹72.6 crore in Q4FY25, as against a net loss of ₹68.5 crore in Q4FY24. Revenue grew 5.6 per cent, at ₹2,191.5 crore, Y-o-Y, and Ebitda more-than-doubled to ₹119 crore. Ebitda margin expanded to 5.4 per cent from 2.2 per cent.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering share price:

The railway-related company's revenue increased 17.6 per cent on year to ₹1,346 crore, while Ebitda rose 16.7 per cent to ₹97.6 crore. Net profit, however, fell 12.2 per cent to ₹39.7 crore.

Other Q4 result reactions:

TVS Electronics, Premier Energies, Arrow Greentech, Brahmaputra Infrastructure, Roto Pumps, Birlanu, Data Patterns, Banco Products, Zen Technologies, Suraj Products, Happy Forgings, Arvind Fashions, BMW Industries, KRBL, Galaxy Surfactants, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Heritage Foods, CreditAccess Grameen, India Glycols, Kalpataru Projects International, and Ratnamani Metals and Tubes.

Premier Energies share price:

The Board of Premier Energies has agreed to form a Joint Venture company with Nuevosol Energy Private Limited. The JV company, to be named as Premier Green Aluminium Private Limited, will carry on the business of foundry, and extrusion of aluminium frames for solar photovoltaic modules. As per the JV agreement, PEL will hold 80 per cent and Nuevosol will hold 20 per cent in the JV company.

Dr Reddy's Labs share price:

Dr Reddy's Laboratories' shares will react to the USFDA issuing a Form 483 to the company, with two observations, for its API Middleburgh facility in New York. The GMP inspection was conducted between May 12 and May 16, 2025.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals share price:

Gujarat Alkalies has installed a 90-120 MTPD HCL synthesis unit and three additional plants for downstream chlorotoluene production, with a combined capacity of 40 TPD.

KEC International share price:

KEC International, an RPG Group Company, has secured multiple new orders worth ₹1,133 crore for Transmission & Distribution projects. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited has awarded the company a project for ± 800 kV HVDC Transmission line, and 765 kV GIS Substation, while a private developer has awarded a project for 400 kV Quad Transmission line.

NBCC share price:

NBCC has sold 446 residential units at Aspire Silicon City in Noida, through an e-auction, worth ₹1,468 crore in sales.

Ireda share price, Gensol Engineering share price:

Ireda has filed an application under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, against Gensol EV Lease Limited, a subsidiary of Gensol Engineering Limited. The application was made after Gensol Engineering's subsidiary company defaulted on an amount of ₹218.95 crore.

Bharat Electronics share price:

The state-owned defence company informed the stock exchanges that it has secured additional orders worth ₹572 crores since April 7, 2025 -- the date on which it shared the last order update. Major orders received during the period include Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System (IDDIS), Software Defined Radio (SDR) and Data Communication Unit (DCU) for attack guns, AI based solutions for ships, simulators, communication equipment, jammers, spares, services etc.

Paradeep Phosphates share price:

The Delhi High Court has directed the Central government to provide the company with a nutrient-based subsidy worth ₹53.50 crore within six weeks. The order, Paradeep Phosphates said, is expected to have a positive impact on the company's financials.

Dhampur Sugar Mills share price:

The Board of Directors of the company has fixed May 23 as the record date for the company's buyback offer.