Arisinfra Solutions IPO invites bids; GMP up 11%; should you subscribe?

Arisinfra Solutions IPO opens for subscription: The The initial public offering (IPO) of tech-driven construction material supplier company Arisinfra Solutions opens for public subscription today, Wednesday, June 18. At the upper end, the company seeks to raise ₹499.60 crore from the public offering. Ahead of the opening of the public offering, Arisinfra Solutions successfully raised ₹225 crore from anchor investors in a bidding that concluded on Tuesday, June 17.

As the public offering opens for subscription, here are the key details of the Arisinfra Solutions IPO:

Arisinfra Solutions IPO structure

Arisinfra Solutions IPO is a book-built issue, which comprises an entirely fresh issue of 22.5 million equity shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component.

Arisinfra Solutions has reserved not less than 75 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional buyers, not more than 10 per cent for retail investors, and not more than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors. Arisinfra Solutions IPO price band, lot size The public issue of Arisinfra Solutions is available at a price band of ₹210-222 per share, with a lot size of 67 shares. Thus, investors can bid for a minimum of 67 shares of Arisinfra Solutions IPO and in multiples thereof. Catch Stock Market Updates Today LIVE A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹14,874 to bid for one lot of Arisinfra Solutions IPO, and a maximum of 13 lots or 871 shares, amounting to ₹1,93,362.

Arisinfra Solutions IPO grey market premium (GMP) The unlisted shares of Arisinfra Solutions were commanding a decent premium in the grey market ahead of the opening of the public issue. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that Arisinfra Solutions shares were seen trading at around ₹247 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹25 or 11.26 per cent over the upper end of the issue price. Arisinfra Solutions IPO allotment date, listing date The three-day subscription window to bid for the Arisinfra Solutions IPO is set to close on Friday, June 20, 2025. Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of allotment of Arisinfra Solutions IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, June 23, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company’s shares in their demat account on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Shares of Arisinfra Solutions are slated to make their D-Street debut tentatively on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. Arisinfra Solutions IPO registrar, lead managers MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime India) serves as the registrar for the Arisinfra Solutions IPO, while the book-running lead managers include JM Financial, IIFL Securities, and Nuvama Wealth Management (formerly known as Edelweiss Securities). Arisinfra Solutions IPO objective Arisinfra Solutions proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the public issue for the repayment or prepayment, in full or part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company. The company will further use the proceeds to fund its working capital requirements as well as for investment in its subsidiary, Buildmex-Infra (Buildmex), to support its working capital needs.

The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and unidentified inorganic acquisitions. Should you subscribe to ArisInfra Solutions IPO? Arihant Capital - Neutral Brokerage firm Arihant Capital in its report has assigned a Neutral rating to the Arisinfra Solutions IPO. "Arisinfra actively pursues growth by entering new micromarkets in existing and untapped geographies, boosting market penetration in India’s fragmented $235–255 billion construction materials sector. The company capitalises on the unorganised market’s inefficiencies, leveraging its technology platform to introduce demand-supply auto-syndication, credit-linked pricing, and advanced hardware for enhanced efficiency," said the brokerage in its report. "With a robust network and scalable model, Arisinfra strengthens its position as a leading B2B solution, addressing challenges for vendors and customers alike. At the upper band of ₹222, the issue is valued at a P/E ratio of 206.7x, based on an FY25 EPS of ₹1.1. We are recommending a 'Neutral' rating for this issue."

Bajaj Broking - Subscribe for long-term Analysts at Bajaj Broking have recommended that investors bid for the Arisinfra Solutions IPO with a long-term perspective, citing that the company enjoys a virtual monopoly in technology-enabled B2B suppliers for construction materials and is the most preferred partner in construction activities. The analysts, however, highlighted that the company has posted losses till FY24 and has just turned a corner for 9M of FY25. "Based on the latest workings, the issue is aggressively priced, and based on performance till FY24, the P/E is negative. Well-informed/cash-surplus investors may park moderate funds for the long term, while others may simply stay away from this pricey bet," wrote the analysts in a research note.