Home / Markets / News / Aten Papers & Foam IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Aten Papers & Foam IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Aten Papers & Foam IPO allotment to be finalised today. Check IPO allotment status, latest GMP, listing date, and other key details here

Aten Papers & Foam IPO allotment
The public issue was open for subscription from Friday, June 13, 2025, to Tuesday, June 17, 2025.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Aten Papers & Foam IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Aten Papers & Foam Solutions is expected to be finalised today, June 17, 2025, following the closure of its initial public offering (IPO).
 
Aten Papers & Foam IPO, which closed its three-day subscription window on Monday, June 16, received a muted response from investors, getting oversubscribed by nearly 1.5 times.

Here’s how to check the Aten Papers & Foam IPO allotment status online

Once the allotment is finalised, investors who have placed bids for the Aten Papers & Foam IPO can check their status on the official websites of the BSE and Skyline Financial Services, the registrar for the IPO.
 
Alternatively, investors can also use these direct links to check the Aten Papers & Foam IPO allotment status online:
 
Check Aten Papers & Foam IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check Aten Papers & Foam IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Aten Papers & Foam IPO details

The SME offering, valued at around ₹31.68 crore, comprised an entirely fresh issue of 3.3 million equity shares. The Aten Papers & Foam IPO does not have any offer for sale (OFS) component.
 
The public issue was open for subscription from Friday, June 13, 2025, to Tuesday, June 17, 2025. It was available at ₹91–₹96 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares.
 
Skyline Financial Services serves as the registrar, while Swastika Investmart acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the offering.
 
Aten Papers & Foam proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public issue for capital expenditure, as well as to meet the working capital requirements of the company. The proceeds will further be utilised for general corporate purposes.  ALSO READ: Oswal Pumps IPO subscribed 34x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Aten Papers & Foam IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing estimate

The unlisted shares of Aten Papers & Foam were trading flat at ₹96 per share in the grey market, revealed sources tracking unofficial market activities. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) of the Aten Papers & Foam IPO remains nil as of Wednesday, June 18.
 
Shares of Aten Papers & Foam are expected to debut on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Friday, June 21, 2025. The current GMP trend indicates a flat listing of the company's shares. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for determining the company’s market performance.

About Aten Papers & Foam IPO

Aten Papers & Foam operates as an intermediary in the paper product supply chain. The company sources paper from various mills and supplies it to clients in the packaging industry. Aten Papers offers a range of products, including Kraft paper, duplex boards, and wastepaper, catering to diverse customer needs. The company's products include absorbent Kraft paper, paper bags, and tube Kraft paper, serving various applications.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty turn positive; BSE down 1%, IndusInd Bank rises over 3%

Brokerages cut EPS estimates, downgrade Voltas on weak RAC demand outlook

Dividend stocks: Tata Communications, 3 others to remain in spotlight today

Stocks to Watch today, June 18: Hindustan Zinc, BSE, PNB, M&M, Ola Electric

Smallcaps offer Alpha; midcaps look expensive: PGIM India's Aniruddha Naha

Topics :IPOsSME IPOsIPO allotmentIPO GMPBSE SMEinitial public offerings IPOsIPO listing timeIPO REVIEW

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story