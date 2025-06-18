Aten Papers & Foam IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Aten Papers & Foam IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Aten Papers & Foam Solutions is expected to be finalised today, June 17, 2025, following the closure of its initial public offering (IPO).

Aten Papers & Foam IPO , which closed its three-day subscription window on Monday, June 16, received a muted response from investors, getting oversubscribed by nearly 1.5 times.

Here’s how to check the Aten Papers & Foam IPO allotment status online

Once the allotment is finalised, investors who have placed bids for the Aten Papers & Foam IPO can check their status on the official websites of the BSE and Skyline Financial Services, the registrar for the IPO.

Alternatively, investors can also use these direct links to check the Aten Papers & Foam IPO allotment status online: Check Aten Papers & Foam IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Check Aten Papers & Foam IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php Aten Papers & Foam IPO details The SME offering, valued at around ₹31.68 crore, comprised an entirely fresh issue of 3.3 million equity shares. The Aten Papers & Foam IPO does not have any offer for sale (OFS) component. The public issue was open for subscription from Friday, June 13, 2025, to Tuesday, June 17, 2025. It was available at ₹91–₹96 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares.

Skyline Financial Services serves as the registrar, while Swastika Investmart acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the offering. ALSO READ: Oswal Pumps IPO subscribed 34x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date Aten Papers & Foam proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public issue for capital expenditure, as well as to meet the working capital requirements of the company. The proceeds will further be utilised for general corporate purposes. Aten Papers & Foam IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing estimate The unlisted shares of Aten Papers & Foam were trading flat at ₹96 per share in the grey market, revealed sources tracking unofficial market activities. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) of the Aten Papers & Foam IPO remains nil as of Wednesday, June 18.