Oswal Pumps IPO subscribed 34x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Once the allotment process is complete, investors can verify their Oswal Pumps IPO allotment status through the official websites of the exchanges NSE and BSE, or MUFG Intime India, the designated registrar for the issue. Additionally, investors can use the following direct links to check the IPO allotment status online:

Oswal Pumps aims to raise ₹1,387.34 crore through combination of fresh issue of ₹14.5 million shares amounting to 890 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 8.1 million shares amounting to ₹497.34 crore.

The mainline offering opened for public subscription on Friday, June 13 and closed on Tuesday, June 17. The issue was available at a price band of ₹584 to ₹614 per share. Shares of Oswal Pumps will be listed on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, tentatively on Friday, June 20.

IIFL Capital Services, Axis Capital, CLSA India, JM Financial and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-running lead managers of the Oswal Pumps IPO

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issuance to fund capital expenditure, invest in its wholly owned subsidiary Oswal Solar in the form of equity, finance the setting up of new manufacturing units in Karnal, and repay debt incurred by itself and its subsidiaries.