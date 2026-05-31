Demand brightens the outlook for paint majors on strong Q4 performance

These led to consolidated revenue growth of 11 per cent Y-o-Y, the first instance of double-digit growth in 12 quarters, point out Abhishek Mathur and Rajat Parab of Systematix Research. Asian Paints expects volume growth to come in at 8-10 per cent Y-o-Y in the next few quarters despite pricing actions. A better product mix is also expected to bridge the value-volume gap to 3-4 per cent compared to the previous guidance of 4-5 per cent.
For Berger Paints, the number two player in the decorative paints segment, volume growth hit the highest levels in 12 quarters. The company’s standalone volume was up 11.8 per cent Y-o-Y and was aided by channel stocking prior to the price hike and improvement in the underlying demand. Value growth came in at 6.7 per cent and the value-volume growth has come down to 5 per cent from 7-8 per cent over the last two quarters. This was aided by premium-emulsion traction, richer mix and price hikes towards the fag end of Q4.