Demand brightens the outlook for paint majors on strong Q4 performance

The top paint makers reported improving demand trends for decorative paints segments and volume uptick despite taking price hikes. Another positive is the lower level of competitive intensity with new players also taking price hikes which are reducing the price gap with incumbents. Even as companies have taken a slew of price hikes over the last couple of months to offset the surge in input costs and are confident about demand, the impact of the increased retail prices on volumes and the extent of the hike on margins are the key things to watch out for, going ahead.