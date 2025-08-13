Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Gem, jewellery exports rise 15.98% to $2.17 billion in July: GJEPC

Gem, jewellery exports rise 15.98% to $2.17 billion in July: GJEPC

Overall gem and jewellery exports stood at USD 1,878.09 million (Rs 15,700 crore) in the corresponding month of 2024, according to data shared by GJEPC

Bowbazar jewellery market, gold prices Kolkata, gold sales drop India, wedding season gold demand, retail gold prices India, gold price impact on shopping, gold jewellery sales slowdown, gold prices breach ₹1 lakh, lightweight gold jewellery demand,

The total exports of gold jewellery rose 16.39 per cent to $813.77 million (Rs 7,005.96 crore) in July compared to $699.17 million (Rs 5,844.28 crore) for the same period of the previous year, the data added.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gem and jewellery exports witnessed 15.98 per cent year-on-year growth to $2,178.24 million (Rs 18,756.28 crore) in July amid global challenges, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said on Wednesday.

Overall gem and jewellery exports stood at $1,878.09 million (Rs 15,700 crore) in the corresponding month of 2024, according to data shared by GJEPC.

"The July exports are good and an encouraging sign for our industry. It mainly got a boost from successful substantial order bookings during the India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) Premiere and a strong bounce back of the Hong Kong market. This performance is heartening, especially as it comes amid global challenges, such as the ongoing impact of the US tariffs," GJEPC Chairman Kirit Bhansali said in a statement.

 

In the recently concluded IIJS Premiere 2025, an estimated Rs 70,000-90,000 crore order bookings have been generated, which boosted the confidence of the industry ahead of the festive season, said the council.

The industry, Bhansali said, is bracing for a strong demand cycle domestically and internationally, and GJEPC is also gearing up for SAJEX 2025 in Saudi Arabia this September, which is expected to open fresh trade and investment opportunities in the Gulf.

Also Read

Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers eyes expansion through franchise model to reduce debt

Gold, Gold jewellery

PC Jeweller Q1 results: Profit rises 4% to ₹162 cr; revenue up at ₹808 cr

Titan

Titan to acquire 67% stake in Damas jewellery via UAE subsidiary

PC Jeweller, PCJ

PC Jeweller clocks 80% revenue growth in Q1, to be debt free in FY26

Kumar Saurabh, Lisa Mukhedkar

Aukera raises $15 million to expand lab-grown diamond jewellery brand

According to GJEPC data, the overall exports of cut and polished diamonds (CPD) grew by 17.76 per cent to $1,071.73 million (Rs 9,230.66 crore) in July 2025 compared to $910.13 million (Rs 7,608.79 crore) for the same period of the previous year.

Export of polished lab-grown diamonds in July increased by 27.61 per cent to $122.43 million (in Rs 1,054.65 crore) against $95.94 million (Rs 802.16 crore) in the year-ago period.

The total exports of gold jewellery rose 16.39 per cent to $813.77 million (Rs 7,005.96 crore) in July compared to $699.17 million (Rs 5,844.28 crore) for the same period of the previous year, the data added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IBC, RBI, Reserve Bank of India, CIRP, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

IBC Bill proposed wider look-back period for preferential transactions

Social Media

Asci asks media companies to label paid posts shared on social media

artificial intelligence

Salesforce merges CFO, COO roles as leaders embrace AI strategically

IBC, RBI, Reserve Bank of India, CIRP, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

IBBI urges CoCs to scrutinise information memorandums of insolvent firms

Aditya Birla Real Estate

Indian Reits distribute Rs 1,559 cr in Q1 FY26, post 13% Y-o-Y growth

Topics : jewellery GJEPC trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaRegaal Resources IPO GMPUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon