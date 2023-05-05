Demat additions slow in April despite sharp market rally, shows data

Market experts said that a combination of direct equity investors reaching a saturation point and less number of initial public offerings or IPOs in the market have contributed to this trend.

About 1.59 million new demat accounts were opened with two depositories -- CDSL and NSDL -- taking the total tally past 116.05 million in April. The demat additions were 23 per cent below the 2022-23 financial year monthly average of 2.07 million.