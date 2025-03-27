Desco Infratech IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing date

Desco Infratech IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Desco Infratech is expected to be finalised today, Thursday, March 27, 2025. The The basis of allotment of shares for Desco Infratech is expected to be finalised today, Thursday, March 27, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Desco Infratech, which closed its three-day subscription window on Wednesday, March 26, received an overwhelming response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by nearly 77.74 times, according to the data available on the BSE.

The highest demand for the SME offering came from the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 171.28 times. This is followed by retail investors at 50.62 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 28.76 times.

Investors who placed bids for the Desco Infratech IPO can check the share allotment status online on the official websites of BSE, and Bigshare Services, the registrar of the issue. Alternatively, investors can also use these direct links to check the Desco Infratech IPO allotment status online

Check Desco Infratech IPO allotment status on BSE:

Check Desco Infratech IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services:

Desco Infratech IPO details

The SME offering, valued at around ₹30.75 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 2.05 million equity shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The public issue was open for subscription from Monday, March 24, 2025, until Wednesday, March 26, 2025. Desco Infratech IPO was available at ₹150 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares.

Bigshare Services serves as the registrar, while Smart Horizon Capital Advisors acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the offering.

Desco Infratech proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public offering for funding capital expenditure requirements towards setting up a corporate office in Surat, Gujarat. The company also intends to use the IPO proceeds for funding capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of machinery, working capital requirements of the company, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Desco Infratech IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing estimate

The unlisted shares of Desco Infratech were trading at around ₹162 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹12 or 8 per cent over the issue price of ₹150 apiece, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Shares of Desco Infratech are expected to debut on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. The current GMP trend indicates a positive listing of the company's shares. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for determining the company’s market performance.

About Desco Infratech

Desco Infratech provides infrastructure and maintenance services to India's city gas distribution sector. The company's services include pipeline laying, installation, testing, and commissioning for Piped Natural Gas (PNG) used by residential and commercial customers. Its Operation and Maintenance (O&M) services cover underground and above-ground gas pipeline work for carbon steel and MDPE pipelines. The company has also expanded its services to the power sector, including the installation, connectivity, commissioning, and erection of Low Tension (LT) and High Tension (HT) cables.