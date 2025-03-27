The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was up 17 points or 0.07 per cent at 23,510.5 as of 07:50 AM.
US stocks snapped their three-day gains as risk-on sentiments faced pressure with concerns escalating about the economic impact of a trade war. The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 plunged by 1.12 per cent and 2.04 per cent, respectively, as of Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.31 per cent.
Meanwhile, the benchmark gauges broke their seven-straight day of gains on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 fell by 0.77 per cent or 181.8 points to 23,486.8 while the 30-stock Sensex slipped 0.93 per cent or 728.6 points to the 77,288.5 level.
Meanwhile, below are some buzzing stocks to watch during today’s session:
Infosys share price:
The tech major laid off 40–45 more trainees out of the 1,200 engineers
it onboarded between October and November, sources familiar with the matter told Business Standard. The IT services company assessed these engineers on March 18, after indefinitely postponing the assessment last month.
UPL share price: The company raised funds as Alpha Wave Ventures II, LP invested $100 million for a 3.51 per cent stake in Advanta Enterprises through a primary investment. The company sold an 8.93 per cent stake (post-primary investment) in Advanta Enterprises to Alpha Wave for $250 million, according to an exchange filing.
TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price: The company will invest ₹250 crore in its three wholly owned overseas subsidiaries: TVS Logistics Investment UK, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Pte Ltd, Singapore, and TVS Logistics Investments USA Inc, USA. The investment is done with regard to their business expansion plans.
Torrent Power share price: The company sold shares of its 10 subsidiaries for ₹474.26 crore to its wholly owned subsidiary company, Torrent Green Energy.
Indian Hotels share price: The company infused $9 million in its Netherlands subsidiary -- IHOCO BV -- to further make an investment in its subsidiary, United Overseas Holding, to repay its debt and for other operational purposes.
BSE share price: The stock exchange said its board will meet on March 30 to consider the proposal for the issue of bonus shares.
Restaurant Brands Asia share price: The company completed its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) and raised ₹500 crore. The board issued shares at ₹60 apiece, representing a 3.72 per cent discount to the floor price of ₹62.32.
Newgen Software Technologies share price: The software and consulting company won an international contract worth $1.28 million for its enterprise content management solution.
Other stocks in news:
MTNL, NHP, Bank of India, Macrotech Developers, Bandhan Bank, Sunteck Realty and Hindustan Unilever are among the other stocks in focus on Thursday.