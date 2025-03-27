Stocks to Watch Today, Thursday, March 27, 2025: Indian benchmark indices are set for a cautious start on Thursday , as negative global cues play spoilsport despite a recovery in foreign inflows. However, GIFT Nifty indicated a slightly higher start for domestic stocks.

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was up 17 points or 0.07 per cent at 23,510.5 as of 07:50 AM.

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region tumbled, taking cues from Wall Street, after US President Donald Trump placed a 25 per cent levy on auto imports . Japan's Nikkei was down 1.16 per cent while South Korea's Kospi was lower by 0.73 per cent.

US stocks snapped their three-day gains as risk-on sentiments faced pressure with concerns escalating about the economic impact of a trade war. The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 plunged by 1.12 per cent and 2.04 per cent, respectively, as of Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.31 per cent.

Meanwhile, the benchmark gauges broke their seven-straight day of gains on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 fell by 0.77 per cent or 181.8 points to 23,486.8 while the 30-stock Sensex slipped 0.93 per cent or 728.6 points to the 77,288.5 level.

Meanwhile, below are some buzzing stocks to watch during today’s session:

Infosys share price: The tech major The tech major laid off 40–45 more trainees out of the 1,200 engineers it onboarded between October and November, sources familiar with the matter told Business Standard. The IT services company assessed these engineers on March 18, after indefinitely postponing the assessment last month.

Wipro share price: The IT services major announced that it had The IT services major announced that it had won a £500 million (around ₹5,500 crore), 10-year strategic deal with Phoenix Group , the UK's largest long-term savings and retirement business. This will be one of the biggest publicly announced deals for Wipro since 2020.

UPL share price: The company raised funds as Alpha Wave Ventures II, LP invested $100 million for a 3.51 per cent stake in Advanta Enterprises through a primary investment. The company sold an 8.93 per cent stake (post-primary investment) in Advanta Enterprises to Alpha Wave for $250 million, according to an exchange filing.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions share price: The company will invest ₹250 crore in its three wholly owned overseas subsidiaries: TVS Logistics Investment UK, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Pte Ltd, Singapore, and TVS Logistics Investments USA Inc, USA. The investment is done with regard to their business expansion plans.

Torrent Power share price: The company sold shares of its 10 subsidiaries for ₹474.26 crore to its wholly owned subsidiary company, Torrent Green Energy.

Indian Hotels share price: The company infused $9 million in its Netherlands subsidiary -- IHOCO BV -- to further make an investment in its subsidiary, United Overseas Holding, to repay its debt and for other operational purposes.

Bharat Forge share price: The The Ministry of Defence signed a ₹6,900 crore contracts with Bharat Forge and Tata Advanced System for 155mm/52 calibre advanced towed artillery gun systems and high-mobility vehicle 6x6 gun towing vehicles to enhance the Indian army’s operational readiness.

BSE share price: The stock exchange said its board will meet on March 30 to consider the proposal for the issue of bonus shares.

Ashok Leyland share price: The heavy vehicles maker said that its The heavy vehicles maker said that its electric bus unit Switch Mobility could shutter one of its British plants , which would swing the unit's UK operations to profitability "soon". The plant accounted for 0.60 per cent of Ashok Leyland's total sales in the fiscal year ended March 2023.

Restaurant Brands Asia share price: The company completed its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) and raised ₹500 crore. The board issued shares at ₹60 apiece, representing a 3.72 per cent discount to the floor price of ₹62.32.

JSW Infrastructure share price: The company will The company will acquire the slurry pipeline business from JSW Utkal Steel Limited for a consideration of ₹1,617 crore for the transportation of iron ore from the Nuagaon mines to Jagatsinghpur in Odisha.

Vedanta share price: The Board has approved the The Board has approved the appointment of Rajiv Kumar as chief executive officer of Aluminium Business and has designated him as Senior Management Personnel at Vedanta for three years, effective March 26.

Newgen Software Technologies share price: The software and consulting company won an international contract worth $1.28 million for its enterprise content management solution.