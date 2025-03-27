Dividend, rights issue: TVS Holdings, 5 other stocks to remain in focus

Shares of TVS Holdings, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Matrimony.com, Samvardhana Motherson International, and Kama Holdings are set to remain in focus today due to their dividend announcements for their shareholders. In addition, Sonalis Consumer Products, and Eureka Industries will gain attention due to their announcements of rights issues for their shareholders.

According to BSE data, shares of all these companies will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Friday, March 28, 2025.

Read: Stock Market LIVE Updates Among them, TVS Holdings has announced an interim dividend of ₹93 per share for its shareholders. Samvardhana Motherson International has announced an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per share for its shareholders. Kama Holdings has announced an interim dividend of ₹17.75 per share for its shareholders. Meanwhile, online matrimonial service provider Matrimony.com has declared a special dividend of ₹5 per share for its shareholders.

Notably, all of these companies have set the record date to ascertain their respective shareholders' participation in their dividend announcements on Friday, March 28, 2025.

Meanwhile, Sonalis Consumer Products has announced a rights Issue of fully paid-up equity shares of up to 29,98,500 of a face value of ₹10 each at an Issue Price of ₹54.60 each. The company has set the issue ratio as 3 equity shares for every 2 equity shares held by the shareholders as on the Record Date. The company has also set the Record Date as Friday, March 28, 2025, for determining the equity shareholders who will be entitled to receive the rights Entitlement in the proposed rights Issue.

Eureka Industries has announced the issuance of up to 4,90,00,000 rights equity shares of ₹10 each at an issue price of ₹10 per equity share, aggregating up to ₹49 crore. Accordingly, the issue ratio is 28 rights equity shares for every 5 fully paid-up equity shares held by the eligible shareholders of the company as of the Record Date, Friday, March 28, 2025.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Naperol Investments, Sundaram-Clayton, and Authum Investment & Infrastructure will also remain in focus today, as they turn ex-dividend following the announcements of interim dividends of ₹4, ₹9, ₹4.75, and ₹1 respectively.

The ex-date is when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividends or rights issues. To qualify for these corporate actions, investors need to own the stock before the ex-date. Companies declare the beneficiaries of dividends and rights issues based on the list of shareholders recorded by the end of the record date.