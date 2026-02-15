Despite heavy IT selloff, FPI inflows remain positive so far in February

Foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows into Indian equities are showing early signs of stabilisation after heavy selling at the start of the year. After an estimated net outflows of ₹36,000 crore (nearly $4 billion) in January, FPIs have turned net buyers of about ₹20,000 crore ($2.2 billion) so far in February, excluding Friday’s sell-off of ₹7,400 crore ($800 million) following the rout in information-technology (IT) stocks.