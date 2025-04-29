Development potential, cash flows to ensure growth for Macrotech in FY26

A healthy pre-sales or bookings performance in the March quarter on the back of new launches helped the country’s second-largest listed real estate company, Macrotech Developers, beat its FY25 guidance. The company had guided for Rs 17,500 crore of pre-sales for FY25 and beat the same with bookings of Rs 17,630 crore.

Macrotech has guided for Rs 21,000 crore of pre-sales in FY26, a jump of 19 per cent over the pre-sales levels of FY25. Volumes in FY26 are expected to hit the 11 million square feet mark. Given the development potential of its portfolio, healthy debt situation, and guidance, brokerages believe that the company will be able to sustain a healthy growth performance in the medium term. The stock has gained 17 per cent over the last three months and, given the target prices, it is expected to deliver between 13 per cent and 24 per cent from the current levels of Rs 1,310.

For Q4FY25, the company delivered pre-sales of Rs 4,810 crore, registering a growth of 14 per cent over the year-ago quarter and 7 per cent sequentially. Its best-ever quarter was aided by Rs 3,250 crore of new launches. Volumes in the quarter rose 4 per cent Y-o-Y and 15 per cent Q-o-Q to 3.6 million square feet. In addition to the pre-sales value guidance for FY26, the company has projected launches of Rs 18,800 crore, which would be 37 per cent higher Y-o-Y. Collections have been strong in Q4FY25, rising to Rs 4,440 crore, which is 26 per cent higher Y-o-Y, boosting FY25 collections by 29 per cent to Rs 14,490 crore. Rising collections have aided operating cash flows to Rs 2,320 crore for Q4FY25 and Rs 6,530 crore for FY25, which is in line with its full-year guidance. The company has guided for operational cash flows of Rs 7,700 crore, up 17 per cent Y-o-Y.

The company had a net cash inflow of Rs 310 crore, helping bring down net debt to Rs 3,990 crore as of March, with a net debt-to-equity ratio at 0.2 times. While new business development for FY26 is pegged at Rs 25,000 crore, the company intends to keep its net debt-to-equity under 0.5 times. Brokerages are positive on the outlook for the company. Analysts led by Murtuza Arsiwalla of Kotak Institutional Equities are encouraged by the consistent operational and financial delivery by Macrotech. The brokerage believes that the demand scenario remains strong despite fears of a slowdown. The company has maintained its buy rating and revised its target price upward from Rs 1,360 to Rs 1,480.

Motilal Oswal Research too believes that the company is well placed to deliver consistent growth. Abhishek Lodhiya and Yohan Batliwala of the brokerage say that the company has delivered steady performance across its key parameters, and as it prepares to capitalise on strong growth and consolidation opportunities, they expect this consistency in operational performance to continue. It points out that at Palava, Dombivli, the company has a development potential of 600 million square feet. The brokerage believes that a portion of this will be monetised through industrial land sales. It has valued 250 million square feet of residential land to be monetised at Rs 52,800 crore over the next three decades.