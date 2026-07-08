DGCA May data, soaring oil prices drag InterGlobe Aviation shares 3%

At last check, Brent crude was trading 2.83 per cent higher at $76.26 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 2.85 per cent at $72.75 per barrel.

IndiGo shares declined as much as 3.10 per cent to ₹5,228.85 apiece on the BSE during intraday trade on Wednesday. Despite the decline, the stock remains more than 34 per cent above its 52-week low of ₹3,894.80 touched on March 23, 2026.

The stock recovered part of its losses but continued to trade in the red. At 11:01 am, IndiGo shares were trading at ₹5,294, down 1.90 per cent from the previous close. The benchmark BSE Sensex was at 77,829, down 350.88 points, or 0.45 per cent.

DGCA data

Indian airlines carried 1.53 crore domestic passengers in May, up more than 11 per cent from 1.38 crore passengers in April, according to official data released by the DGCA. Domestic air traffic also rose 9.49 per cent compared with May 2025.