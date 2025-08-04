Dhanuka Agritech slips 19% in 2 days post Q1; Axis Sec downgrades to 'Hold'

Dhanuka Agritech share price

Dhanuka Agritech’s profit after tax (PAT) jumped 13.52 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹55.5 crore in Q1FY26, as against ₹48.89 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY25).

The revenue from operations grew 7.03 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹528.29 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹493.58 crore a year ago.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 16 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹83.19 crore, from ₹71.72 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Subsequently, Ebitda margin expanded to 15.75 per cent in Q1FY26, from 14.53 per cent a year ago.