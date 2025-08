Dhanuka Agritech slips 19% in 2 days post Q1; Axis Sec downgrades to 'Hold'

Dhanuka Agritech share price today: Shares of Gurugram-based agrochemical manufacturer Shares of Gurugram-based agrochemical manufacturer Dhanuka Agritech fell around 6 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹1,547.6 after it reported a weak set of numbers for the June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26).

READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY At 12 PM, Dhanuka's share price was trading 4 per cent lower at ₹1,578.7 per share on the NSE. In comparison, NSE Nifty50 was up 0.44 per cent at 24,672.15 levels. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹7,122.22 crore. The stock has plunged nearly 19 per cent in the last two trading sessions.

Dhanuka Agritech share price Dhanuka Agritech’s profit after tax (PAT) jumped 13.52 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹55.5 crore in Q1FY26, as against ₹48.89 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY25). The revenue from operations grew 7.03 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹528.29 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹493.58 crore a year ago. At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 16 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹83.19 crore, from ₹71.72 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Subsequently, Ebitda margin expanded to 15.75 per cent in Q1FY26, from 14.53 per cent a year ago.

Dhanuka Agritech FY26 guidance ALSO READ | JSW Energy share price rises 4% in trade; why is the stock in demand? The company said, in its investor presentation, that it is expecting higher double-digit growth in its revenue for FY26, while Ebitda guidance remains in line with 2024-25. Dhanuka Agritech Q1 results analysis - Axis Securities According to analysts at Axis Securities, Dhanuka commenced FY26 on a cautious note, posting a 7 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth in Q1, driven by 5 per cent growth in volumes and a 7 per cent improvement in realisations. The brokerage said that the delayed and uneven southwest monsoon affected timely kharif sowing, softening demand for agri-inputs like herbicides. Conservative farmer sentiment and high channel inventories also weighed on primary sales. However, improved rainfall by late June has brightened agricultural prospects, paving the way for a recovery in Q2.