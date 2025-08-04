Monday, August 04, 2025 | 11:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JSW Energy share price rises 4% in trade; why is the stock in demand?

JSW Energy share price rises 4% in trade; why is the stock in demand?

JSW Energy shares rose 4.3 per cent in trade, logging an intra-day high at ₹533.75 per share on BSE; here's why

JSW energy

Image: X@JSWEnergy

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

JSW Energy shares rose 4.3 per cent in trade on Monday, August 4, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹533.75 per share on BSE.
 
At 11:23 AM, JSW Energy share price was up 3.9 per cent at ₹531.5 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was 0.36 per cent higher at 80,891.75. 

Why were JSW Energy shares buzzing in trade? 

The buying on the counter came after the company commissioned one 80 MW unit of its 240 MW Kutehr Hydro Project, with the second unit in testing and the third in progress. 
 
"The company has successfully commissioned one 80 MW unit of the 240 MW Kutehr Hydro Electric Project (KHEP) and commenced supply of power under the 240 MW Power Purchase Agreement with Haryana Power Purchase Centre," the filing read. 
 
 
It added: The second unit of 80 MW of the 240 MW KHEP has also been successfully synchronised with the grid and is under testing and trial run. The commissioning activity for the third unit of 80 MW of the 240 MW KHEP is under progress.

Recently, the company released ist Q1 results. During the first quarter of FY26, JSW Energy reported a 42 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) surge in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹743 crore, against ₹522 crore reported in Q1FY25. The company's total consolidated revenue rose 78 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,411 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹3,043 crore reported in Q1FY25.
 
The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) came in at ₹3,057 crore, up 93 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹1,581 crore reported in Q1FY25.  ALSO READ: JSW Cement sets IPO price band at ₹139-147, opens Aug 7: Check key details

About JSW Energy

A part of JSW Group, JSW Energy is a private sector power producer in India. The company has established its presence across the value chains of the power sector with diversified assets in power generation and transmission. JSW Energy began commercial operations in 2000, with the commissioning of its first 2x130 MW thermal power plants at Vijayanagar, Karnataka. Since then, the company has steadily enhanced its power generation capacity from 260 MW to 10 GW ahead of its FY2025 target, ensuring diversity in geographic presence, fuel sources and power offtake arrangements. 

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

